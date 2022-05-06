This Casual Summer Day Dress Has a Chic Secret — Hidden Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to fashion, a dress doesn’t have to be particularly fancy to do the trick. On days when we don’t know exactly what to wear, we tend to stick to the basics! In terms of our go-to frocks, the simpler options are often the most appealing. Basically, if the fit and style are right, it’s a done deal.

The ultimate example of a garment that you don’t have to think twice about before throwing it on is this one from HUHOT! It offers up the right style that’s suitable for everyday wear, it’s versatile enough to jazz up for a night out and it comes with a feature that we can never say no to — pockets!

Get the HUHOT Women’s Sleeveless V Neck Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

The dress design is fairly simple — think of it as your basic A-line fit-and-flare style, with a more fitted top and fuller skirt which starts at the smallest part of the waist. Every body type will look effortlessly chic in this piece — it’s just that flattering! The thicker straps and V-neckline show just the right amount of skin without going overboard, and if you pick the right neutral shade, you can even try throwing on a blazer for a summery outfit that works for the office!

Get the HUHOT Women’s Sleeveless V Neck Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Speaking of color options, there are plenty of hues for you to choose from. There are tons of prints available for the taking, and we’re huge fans of every single option! It seems impossible to pick out a favorite, and as mentioned, the pockets serve as a convenient detail that takes it to the next level! With extensive variety, an affordable price point and positive customer reviews on its side, this Amazon find goes the distance. Basic dresses like this one are always welcome in our summer wardrobe, so get involved now!

See it: Get the HUHOT Women’s Sleeveless V Neck Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from HUHOT and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!