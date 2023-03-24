Get Your Best Beauty Sleep With These Melatonin Gummies From Hum Nutrition

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tossing and turning before bedtime? We’ve all been there. It’s hard to hit the hay when your mind is still racing. And certain disorders like anxiety and insomnia only make the problem worse. But we know that we need beauty sleep in order to look and feel our best!

Studies show that lack of sleep increases the risk for obesity, heart disease and infections. According to Dr. Merill Mitler, a sleep expert and neuroscience at the National Institute of Health (NIH), “Sleep services all aspects of our body in one way or another: molecular, energy balance, as well as intellectual function, alertness and mood.” And another NIH sleep expert, Dr. Michael Twery, added, “[Sleep] affects growth and stress hormones, our immune system, appetite, breathing, blood pressure and cardiovascular health.” Additionally, proper sleep leads to plump and smooth skin.*

If you’ve been struggling to get a good night’s sleep lately, we have a solution. Hum Nutrition just launched a new dietary supplement called Beauty zzZz. These vegan and gluten-free gummies improve sleep quality and digestive health at the same time! Keep scrolling to find out why you shouldn’t sleep on these sleep supplements.

Catch some Z’s with Hum Nutrition’s Beauty zzZz Gummies! Packed with 3mg of melatonin, these supplements help regulate your body’s circadian rhythm. Other ingredients include the calming botanicals chamomile, passion fruit and lemon balm that promote relaxation and rest. Simultaenously, Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) Prebiotic Fiber enhances digestion as you sleep to support healthy stool movement. These blueberry gummies contain only 1g of sugar with no artificial sweeteners!

Hum Nutrition’s Head of Scientific Affairs and Education Dr. Jennifer Martin-Biggers said, “We wanted to bring a unique formula to the world of sleep gummies and formulated Beauty zzZz Gummies to provide not only sleep benefits, but also gut health and regularity thanks to prebiotic fiber. Two vegan gummies provide a safe and effective dose of melatonin to help fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality. They also deliver fermentable prebiotic fibers in the form of FOS to nurture your gut microbiome and support healthy regularity.”

Even those these beauty sleep gummies were recently released, they’ve already racked up some positive reviews! “It has a good amount of melatonin to not make me too sleepy and I like that it has probiotics so my digestive system feels good in the morning,” one shopper said. Another reviewer raved, “I have been struggling to fall asleep for the past few weeks and this helped me fall asleep quickly without feeling super groggy when I woke up. Bonus — it was a delicious little treat right before bedtime.”

We’re always going to be big kids at heart, so gummies are our favorite way to stay healthy! If you want to sleep like a baby and take care of your tummy, then try these Hum Nutrition beauty sleep supplements today. Sweet dreams are made of this!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

