Get a Better Beauty Sleep With This $10 Vegan Supplement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We could do extensive research into the skincare and beauty products that our favorite celebrities use to look amazing at any age — and we could even shell out hundreds of dollars to see if those illustrious items work for Us. But there’s one thing that all seemingly ageless stars swear by to keep their skin looking flawless, and it doesn’t cost a penny. What is it, you ask? Sleep, of course!

This should come as no surprise, as it’s well-documented that the right amount of sleep can do wonders for your skin and overall health. The problem? It’s not easy for everyone to actually get to sleep. If you need a helping hand, this daily sleep supplement from HUM Nutrition just may do the trick! It’s a fully vegan product that’s packed with a blend of ingredients that have been proven to help lull you to sleep faster and facilitate a more sound environment for optimal rest.

Get the BEAUTY zzZz™ daily nighttime supplement for just $10, available from HUM Nutrition!

Each bottle of HUM Nutrition’s BEAUTY zzZz™ supplement contains a full month’s supply of 30 tablets, and it currently costs only $10! Each dose includes melatonin, which is one of the most popular natural sleep hormones that people use to combat insomnia. Most importantly, what makes HUM’s sleep supplement special is that it not only will help you fall asleep, it will also allow for a deeper slumber! Shoppers claim their sleep cycle is far healthier since using this supplement, and it’s led to a variety of physical benefits.

Here’s the reality: While pricey procedures and holy grail finds that celebrities swear by are bound to make some sort of a difference, there’s no substitute for rest. It’s beyond necessary to relax and recalibrate, especially in times of stress and uncertainty. Anything you can do to improve your bedtime habits is worth a shot, and that’s precisely why we’re so drawn to HUM’s offerings.

Get the BEAUTY zzZz™ daily nighttime supplement for just $10, available from HUM Nutrition!

Even if you don’t struggle with sleep woes, it may be hard to get a substantial amount of shut-eye due to work, anxiety or a variety of other factors. Maintaining a sense of normalcy is key, and it all starts with your overnight routine. Reviewers say that they’ve turned to this HUM supplement to get them back on track, and its done them wonders! Simply take your daily dose 20 minutes before you plan to go to bed — and prepare to reap the benefits!

See it: Get the BEAUTY zzZz™ daily nighttime supplement for just $10, available from HUM Nutrition!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the health and dietary supplements available from HUM Nutrition!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!