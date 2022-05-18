Game On! Get Up to 90% Off During Humble Bundle’s Epic Video Game Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Major sale alert! Whether you’re an avid gamer with a huge collection of video games and numerous consoles or you just like playing games at parties with friends, you’re going to want to check this out. Humble Bundle’s Spring Sale means saving big on some of today’s most popular games of all genres — even up to 90% off!

We’ll walk you through more details about the sale below, including some of our personal favorite games and what’s topping our most-wanted list!

Shop the Humble Bundle Spring Sale to save up to 90% on games! Sale goes through May 24, 2022.

Humble Bundle offers digital content, so you’ll receive a key to redeem whatever game(s) you buy on Steam, Ubisoft Connect Desktop App, GOG or another platform. These are huge games too from companies including Capcom, Bandai Namco, Sega and more!

One game is this sale is actually one I’m playing right now: Tales of Arise. It’s the latest installment of the Tales series, though you don’t need to play any past games in order to pick it up! This one goes out to my fellow JRPG lovers out there. This sale includes the regular version as well as the Ultimate Edition! Want more JRPGs? Ni no Kuni is also available. One of my all-time favorites!

Another great option is one of the Jackbox Party Packs. These games are such a blast, and the best part is that as long as one person owns it, everyone else can simply play on their phones — and no one has to be “good” at video games! I highly recommend Party Pack 3 for games like Quiplash and Tee KO, or Party Pack 4 for games like Civic Doodle and Fibbage!

Want something chill? Unpacking has been a very popular new release among cozy gamers lately and is a great pick if you want to avoid fighting or complicated controls. Cities: Skylines is a nice choice too!

Looking for something for the kids? May we recommend Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? If you’re looking for a family game night type of find, Tabletop Simulator is a cool one too, letting you play classic games or even create new ones!

May we also recommend picking up the Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim from this sale? The original game changed the entire industry, especially for open-world games. I played Skyrim non-stop while at home in 2020! This edition includes even more awesomeness!

It’s easy to go on and on about your favorite games when practically all of them are included in this sale. There are so, so many other popular picks waiting for you too, so make sure to shop ASAP! This sale only lasts for a limited time!

