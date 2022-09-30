Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nearly everyone has a story about the time they tried to switch to a natural deodorant. Usually, those stories involve painful lumps and rashes, strong body odor and a lot of sweat. Many people switch back to their original deodorant, knowing that normalcy could still be months away. Going “natural” isn’t always a good thing.

Many natural deodorants still contain harmful ingredients that could damage your skin’s microbiome and irritate you endlessly. We support making the switch, but it’s one of those things where you need to be really, really picky. To find something that actually works and doesn’t leave you in pain is part trial and error, part studying ingredients and shopper reviews. For Us, it’s all led to this moment. We have the right recommendation for just about every shopper!

Get the Hume Supernatural Deodorant for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Every concern you might have about a natural deodorant, Hume likely has a solution. It’s aluminum-free, but it’s also free of baking soda, phthalates, parabens, gluten and tricsolan. No pore-clogging ingredients! This plant-based, cruelty-free formula has also been dermatologist-tested and allergy-tested to make sure just about anyone can love it at first swipe. Remember, you can always try a pit detox before switching too!

Okay, but what about white streaks? Sweat stains? Bad smells? No problem. First, this deodorant is a clear stick, so you won’t find white streaks on your clothing. When it comes to sweat and odor, you can kiss (or preferably wave) them goodbye. Hume’s deodorant contains “super-absorbers” diatomaceous earth, tapioca starch and kaolin to absorb moisture and trap odor before they can truly make an appearance!

Your skin will likely not only tolerate but adore this deodorant too, as it contains prebiotics and probiotics to support your microbiome. The ingredient list contains antioxidant-rich prickly pear, aloe, cactus flower and coconut, which just sound amazing.

Of course, we also need to get into the scent options. There’s a fragrance-free option, which we always love to see, plus three others called Desert Bloom, Amber Woods and Out West. No more boring baby powder scents! We also love that these scents can totally work for anyone, as this deodorant is genderless!

