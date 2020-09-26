These May Be the Comfiest Pants That Aren’t Sweats on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fall has officially arrived, people! The season may have just kicked off today, but we can already feel it in the air. It’s cool outside, and it’s time to trade in our shorts for long pants again.

Honestly, it’s going to be quite an adjustment — we feel like we’ve been living in leggings for months now. Luckily, this pair of pants that we recently found on Amazon may be our brand new autumn essential. Shoppers claim that they’re some of the comfiest pants in their closets, and they are available in an amazing range of sizes!

Get the Hybrid & Company Women’s Hyper Ultra Stretch Comfy Skinny Pants for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.



These pants from Hybrid & Company are super stretchy and easy to wear. They’re skinny pants and completely form-fitting, which will accentuate your curves. They have a mid-rise fit with a button and zip-fly closure, and there are two pockets on the back and front of the pants.

Simple is often the way to go, and that’s why these pants don’t have any over-the-top designs or embellishments — they’re just a straightforward pair of comfortable pants that you can wear every single day. Their versatility is impressive, and they can quickly be dressed up or down. You can rock them for professional functions or on your most casual days.

These pants come in a variety of colors, and you can also score them in different lengths. There’s a full-length version, a capri length or a Bermuda short. The longest option is probably the move for the chillier months, but that’s totally up to you. The sizes range from Small up to 5X, and reviewers appreciate the inclusivity.

Some shoppers say that you should order your usual size, but others say that these pants are stretchy enough for you to size down. There’s a handy size chart courtesy of the brand which you can consult prior to checking out. As far as we’re concerned, these pants are winners and are sure to be our seasonal staple!

