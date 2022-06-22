Shoppers Say This ‘Face Lift’ Cream May Help Pause the Aging Process

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every couple of years, there’s a hot new ingredient in the world of skincare that fully takes over — specifically in the anti-aging department. Collagen, retinol, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid are just a few that come to mind. Suddenly, it feels like every single product features either one or more of these buzzy ingredients. And just when we thought we had heard it all, in comes a brand new innovation that may totally disrupt the market!

We’re talking about L22, otherwise known as a protein-lipid complex that’s on track to shake up anti-aging skincare. We haven’t seen too many products on the market featuring this patented ingredient yet, but if you want to jump on the trend before it gains major traction, we have the perfect daily moisturizer from HydroPeptide that can serve a a great introduction!

Get the Face Lift Advanced Ultra-Light Moisturizer with free shipping for $79 at HydroPeptide!

This super lightweight cream is designed to give you all of the hydration your skin needs, plus the complexion-transforming L22 lipid complex that may help you look years younger over time! In a nutshell, L22 includes botanically-sourced lipids that have been scientifically researched and proven to get your skin’s lipid levels to that of a “healthy 22-year-old.” The same way that collagen production decreases as you age, so do skin lipids — which are what help to defend your skin from signs of aging. With the assistance of L22, you can get those lipids back to the profile of your skin’s prime years — and make your overall complexion look younger in the process!

Naturally, skincare brands need to receive approval to use this in their products, which HydroPeptide was lucky enough to be blessed with! This moisturizer may improve your skin’s elasticity, reduce the prominence of fine lines and wrinkles, help protect your skin from free radical and pollution damage, plus help balance hydration. Basically, you’re getting the benefits of a face lift in one tiny bottle. It’s incredible how powerful such a lightweight formula can be!

All you need is one pump of this product to deliver its benefits to your skin. Use the tips of your fingers to take the cream and massage it in circular motions moving upward. Feel free to take some extra product and use it on your neck as well. If you’re using this in the A.M., make sure you use an SPF so that your skin is protected from sun exposure as well. With time and patience, you may be able to see the scientifically-backed L22 work its magic on your complexion!

