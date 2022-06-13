Shoppers Are Calling This Anti-Aging Mushroom Serum ‘Life-Changing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mushrooms are a hotly-debated topic when it comes to dinnertime. Some people love them, some people hate them. They’re like olives or pineapple on pizza in that way. But what about when it comes to skincare? If we’re talking about effective ingredients, we’re actually often drawn to the ones that sound the least appetizing!

For example, we might not want to slurp on snail mucin in real life (sorry for that image!), but it’s amazing in our skincare routine. Even if you’re not a fan of mushrooms on your dinner plate, there’s a good chance that ageless, clear, hydrated skin sounds like a good plan to you. That’s why this serum is a can’t-miss!

Get the Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum for just $35 at Three Ships! Free shipping!

This unique serum uses 100% plant-derived ingredients, so it’s both vegan and cruelty-free. The main key ingredient is tremella mushrooms, a natural source of hyaluronic acid. This ingredient may help replenish moisture and provide anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, while also firming the skin. Tremella mushrooms have been found to have so many potential beauty benefits, and even health benefits too! (Further Food)

Another key ingredient in this serum is Kakadu plum, packed with 100 times more vitamin C than oranges. This plum may brighten and plump up skin, and it’s great for diminishing hyperpigmentation and signs of premature aging. Lastly is red algae extract, which is found to be effective in promoting a healthier, more hydrated skin barrier!

Reviewers are calling this serum “life-changing,” reporting that it leaves their skin “feeling and looking fresh.” They say it “works better than most any other vitamin C serums [they’ve] tried” and that “nothing beats the texture” (It’s water-based!). One shopper even said they had to stock up for their mom, noting that “her fine lines are 10x lighter and her skin is 10x tighter and firmer” from using it!

In a customer test, 100% of participants said their skin felt firmer after trying these Dew Drops, while 90% saw visible results and 91% said their skin felt moisturized. Basically, we’re loving our odds!

This serum can be used both morning and night. Simply massage one to two drops into skin after cleansing and before any lotions or creams. And once you’re all done with the bottle, you can recycle it! We totally recommend signing up for Subscribe & Save too so you have a backup ready to go — and so you can save 10%!

