Beauty Lovers, Rejoice! Save 20% During the Ilia Friends and Family Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is not a drill! We repeat, this is not a drill! Ilia is having an ever-so-rare sale, and this is your chance to nab your most-wanted products from the celebrity-loved skincare and makeup brand!

The Friends and Family Sale only lasts five days, running from June 7 (9 p.m. PT) through June 12 (11:59 p.m. PT). How does it work? Add $75 worth of products to your cart and input the promo code ILIA20. Boom — a 20% discount will be applied to your purchase! Where to even begin? We’ve listed out some must-own picks below, from the newest launch to A-list essentials!

C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

ILIA’s newest launch is a beauty hybrid — part vitamin C serum, part SPF. The sun may be bright, but it can leave dark spots on your skin, making vitamin C an important ingredient for hyperpigmentation. We love that this product comes in three translucent shades too, leaving skin glowy, without any hint of white cast!

Get the C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 (originally $64) for just $51 with code ILIA20 when your cart total reaches $75+ at ILIA Beauty!

Limitless Lash Mascara

This is one of the most iconic mascaras in the entire makeup industry; we assume it will make most shopping carts during this sale! Jennifer Aniston’s facialist once compared wearing this mascara to having lash extensions. Olivia Wilde is a fan of its seemingly magical lengthening powers too!

Get the Limitless Lash Mascara (originally $28) for just $22 with code ILIA20 when your cart total reaches $75+ at ILIA Beauty!

Multi-Stick

While we’ll commit to full glam here and there, when it comes to everyday life, we want our makeup to be quick, easy and flawless. The Multi-Stick is perfect for adding some pigment to your cheeks and lips, all without tools. Fun fact: Brooke Shields called it a go-to for her “less is more” approach to makeup!

Get the Multi-Stick (originally $34) for just $27 with code ILIA20 when your cart total reaches $75+ at ILIA Beauty!

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

Take it from self-proclaimed “lip balm junkie” Gwyneth Paltrow — this unique gloss, balm and tinted lip oil is “fantastic.” It comes in six stunning shades and aims to leave lips “soft, smooth and anything but sticky”!

Get the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil (originally $26) for just $21 with code ILIA20 when your cart total reaches $75+ at ILIA Beauty!

True Skin Serum Concealer

This lightweight concealer is designed to blend into skin beautifully, rather than sit on top of it like a cakey layer. Rachel Brosnahan once revealed that she personally loves it for making it look like she got “an extra hour or two” of sleep!

Get the True Skin Serum Concealer (originally $30) for just $24 with code ILIA20 when your cart total reaches $75+ at ILIA Beauty!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Friends and Family Sale at ILIA here!

Want to shop more product picks? See more of our recommendations below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!