These Embellished Jeans Are the Perfect Casual-Chic Item





Jeans are the pants that we live in. We all have tons of pairs that we wear on a regular basis. We can’t help it — they’re just too comfortable and look great with every outfit! There’s a reason they’re probably the most popular pants that exist, and we want to live in them all year round!

Sometimes when we want to wear denim, the occasion isn’t always the most appropriate for jeans. But we’ve found a solution to this problem, because this pair of embellished jeans is fancy enough to dress up and wear to a more formal affair!

Get the INC Embellished-Hem Ankle Jean for $100, available at Macy’s!

These jeans from INC are absolutely fantastic. They’re as comfortable as jeans can be, but have some nice embellishments at the hem that make them dressier. They have some fun black rhinestones as well as metal fringing that blends into the distressed fringing on the jean at the bottom. It’s the seamlessness that makes this added detailing a cut above the rest and makes this pair of jeans truly stand out!

The details are stunning, but not too overwhelming to the point that they look tacky. They have just the right amount of added oomph that makes them definitely appropriate for a more formal setting. This pair of jeans can look great paired with some pumps and a simple top with a leather moto jacket for a night on the town, or with a simple crisp white button-down for a more polished look.

The jeans are ankle-length, which is perfect because they can look great with a ton of different types of shoes. They are great with pumps, sneakers, booties and every other shoe under the sun! We think that it would be hard to find a pair of shoes that these jeans don’t look great with. They’re mid-rise too, which is so flattering.

We can’t think of enough positive things to say about these jeans. We instantly became obsessed with them from the moment we laid our eyes on them. The length, the fit and the detailing make them our new favorites. We can definitely tell that we’re going to be living in these jeans, and we can’t wait to create so many looks with them!

