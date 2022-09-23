Steal the Show This Fall by Rocking a Head-to-Toe Faux-Leather Jumpsuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leather is one of the first materials we gravitate toward when the fall season hits — leather weather, know what we mean? Many of Us likely own at least one type of leather jacket, so how can you make your leather look stand out? We’re in the market for new styles that break the mold — but not the bank.

With that in mind, when we spotted this head-to-toe faux-leather jumpsuit from INC International Concepts, we knew it was exactly what we were looking for! It’s such a show-stopping piece, and what makes it even better is that we can grab it on sale right now exclusively at Macy’s!

See it!

Get the INC International Concepts Women’s Faux-Leather Jumpsuit (originally $110) on sale for $77 with code: VIP at Macy’s!

Chic, sophisticated and elite are just a few words that come to mind when glancing at this jumpsuit. We know that a full leather look may feel slightly daunting, but this jumpsuit makes it incredibly easy to pull off! It all starts with the design, which shoppers say is incredibly flattering on the body. It has a bit of a looser feel, which we appreciate in a jumpsuit — but there are certain features to make it slimming as well. The pant legs are tapered so they’re more fitted around the calf and ankle, and the belt attached to the garment helps to cinch in the waist.

See it!

Get the INC International Concepts Women’s Faux-Leather Jumpsuit (originally $110) on sale for $77 with code: VIP at Macy’s!

In fact, this jumpsuit may look similar to one you already own, but what makes it special is the material! The faux leather seriously looks like the real deal and immediately elevates this aesthetic to new heights. You can currently pick it up in black or caramel brown, both of which are the two classic hues we associate with leather. It’s the ultimate outfit to wear in the autumn, because you can simply throw it on and without a jacket while it’s still warm enough — though we do think an oversized faux-fur coat will look fierce teamed with this piece. If you’re looking to embrace your inner diva, this jumpsuit is calling out your name. We’re certainly answering!

See it: Get the INC International Concepts Women’s Faux-Leather Jumpsuit (originally $110) on sale for $77 with code: VIP at Macy’s!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from INC International Concepts and shop all of the women’s fashion deals happening at Macy’s here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!