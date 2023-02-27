This Time-Saving Tool Dries and Styles Your Hair at the Same Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to doing our hair in the morning, it’s safe to say that it’s a bit of a struggle. We have our quick five-to-ten minute makeup routine down, but hair involves a more painstaking process, mainly because we have to use multiple tools to score the style we want — especially when we’re heading to the office or another important event.

Well, that’s all about to change thanks to the hair styler we just found. It may instantly upgrade the way we prep our tresses to take on the day. Meet the InStyler Ceramic Rotating Iron — this miracle tool combines at least three different devices into one and can make styling hair an absolute breeze. Intrigued? Of course you are — keep scrolling for the scoop.

Get the InStyler Max Prime Wet to Dry 1.25″ Ceramic Rotating Iron for $100 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

It may be slightly confusing to look at this styler and understand how it works, but we promise any savvy shopper will get the hang of it quickly. You can actually dry your hair and create the appearance of a blowout simultaneously, which saves you a considerable amount of time. The brush end has ionic bristles which helps reduce frizz for sleek and smooth locks, while the barrel on the other end dries your hair and creates salon-level volume. You can’t use it on particularly wet hair, but after a towel dry, shoppers say it truly does work as well as a regular brow dryer.

Get the InStyler Max Prime Wet to Dry 1.25″ Ceramic Rotating Iron for $100 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Now, here’s the thing: You can take multiple routes while using this tool. For bouncier volume, angle the iron toward or away from the face. Meanwhile, for pin-straight hair, run it through strands like you would a regular flat iron, and for curls, use the barrel independently after your hair’s been dried to give yourself bouncy waves. No need to heat up and stress about using more than one tool to snag the hair you want — this bad boy does it all, and we’re completely obsessed. Sold!

See it: Get the InStyler Max Prime Wet to Dry 1.25″ Ceramic Rotating Iron for $100 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from InStyler and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!