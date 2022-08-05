This Bestselling Water Bottle Has an Astounding Number of 5-Star Reviews

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most important things you can do for yourself every single day? Stay hydrated! Drinking enough water can lead to better health all around, from easier digestion to plumper skin. It can do a lot in helping you feel good, and it’s especially important when you’re doing a physical activity!

Having a reliable, reusable water bottle is key to drinking enough water every day. It’s more eco-friendly than plastic, disposable bottles, and with the right technology, it can keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours. This Iron Flask bottle is our pick — and a whopping number of Amazon reviewers feel the same!

Get the Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle, 3 Lids starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This water bottle is a number one bestseller, available in six sizes starting at 14 oz and reaching up to a mighty 64 oz to keep you hydrated all day long. It comes in 28 colors too, including solid shades and multicolor gradients that are pretty as can be. You’re bound to find one for everyone in your family or friend group!

This water bottle is made with premium stainless steel, keeping things 100% BPA-free and non-toxic. It’s durable too! It has double wall insulation and vacuum technology to keep your drink cold up to 24 hours — or hot up to 12 hours. This also means the powder-coated exterior stays sweat-free!

So many shoppers are saying they prefer this wide-mouth Iron Flask to the Hydro Flask, partially because it comes with three different types of leak-proof lids: a carabiner straw lid with two straws, a flip lid and a stainless steel lid. Change them up depending on your preference or to suit what you’re doing that day. People also prefer the Iron Flask because of the low price!

This water bottle considers every detail — even down to the laser-engraved logo that won’t fade or flake off. Just remember to wash by hand with soapy water to keep it in its best condition, and always remember to hydrate!

