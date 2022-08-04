7 Red Light Therapy LED Skincare Devices That Are Actually Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always want the next best thing when it comes to skincare. Why wouldn’t we? Anything that can nourish our skin, keep it clear and leave our complexion glowing is definitely alright by Us. Sometimes, that means going past serums and moisturizers and trying out futuristic devices like LED therapy wands, masks and more!

Red light therapy, especially, is known to reduce wrinkles, scars, redness and acne (Cleveland Clinic). The only issue? Some red light therapy devices are so expensive, costing $300, $400 or even more. That’s why we wanted to put together a list of affordable options. Everything is under $150, with the most affordable option priced at just $30. Shop our picks below!

Our Most Affordable Pick

The Nuri is a four-in-one masking device you can use with your own sheet masks or serums or one of its specially-made compatible mini masks. It has red light technology, but it can also turn blue, green or purple to keep skin youthful, clear, bright and healthy. This is a great dupe for FOREO’s UFO devices!

Get the Spa Sciences Nuri LED Thermal Smart Facial Skincare & Mask Infuser for just $30 at Target!

Best Wearable Mask

We know that celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Kristin Davis love LED masks, but their picks are a bit pricey. This color-changing mask keeps things more in budget, but it’s still fancy, using NASA technology to smooth fine lines, kill acne-causing bacteria, treat snub spots and promote glowing skin!

Get the Solaris Laboratories NY How to Glow 4 Color LED Light Therapy Mask for just $115 at Revolve!

Best Cleansing Brush

Hate the thought of spending 20 minutes on your skincare routine? You can multitask with this silicone cleansing brush, especially recommended for those dealing with acne and clogged pores. It has three brush modes, deep-cleaning skin while letting the red light do its work!

Get the Vanity Planet LEDA Red LED Light Silicone Face Brush for just $89 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Lamp

Want to go hands-free and mask-free? You could also grab an LED lamp! One thing cool about this is you can use it for your whole body too!

Get the Serfory LED Red Light Therapy Lamp (originally $80) for just $68 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Color-Changing Wand

This wand can cycle through red, blue or green LED lights to target “a spectrum of complexion concerns.” It takes just a painless three minutes per area, and it’s wireless!

Get the Skin Gym Revilit LED for just $80 at Dermstore!

Best Mask for Face and Neck

This mask not only features seven types of LED light therapy, but it has a separate area to cover your neck. The neck can be quick to show wrinkles and sagging, so this is an awesome find!

Get the Houzzi LED Face and Neck Light Therapy Mask (originally $200) for just $73 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Our Priciest (Affordable) Pick

If you’re okay with spending a little extra (but still staying on the lower side of prices), we have to recommend this SolaWave wand. It addition to red light therapy, it delivers therapeutic warmth, a relaxing massage and microcurrent energy to help clear up, tone, tighten and lift skin!

Get the SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand for just $130 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

