This Light Therapy Mask Is a Fraction of the Cost of Kourtney Kardashian’s

We take skincare seriously ‘round these parts. We’re all aging at the same pace, but our skin doesn’t need to be proof of it. That’s why, day after day, we slather on toners, serums, ampoules, moisturizers and face masks after cleansing. We’ve also begun using tools to massage and contour our face over the past few years. But is it enough?

One major thing your skincare routine could be missing is some LED light therapy. It’s not some unattainable thing you can only get at celebrity dermatologists. You can buy your own LED face mask to wear at home, allowing you to target anything from wrinkles, to rough spots, to pores, to hyperpigmentation, to acne all with the same reusable tool. That’s what Kourtney Kardashian did, and she looks like she’s practically aging backwards!

Get the Meifuly 3 Colors LED Face Mask for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kardashian recently posted a photo on Instagram wearing a Poosh-approved DMH Aesthetics LED mask. The issue? It’s $190. If only we were on the list to receive Poosh’s summer essentials bundle — it’s part of the package! According to this post explaining the benefits of LED and the mask, “Kourt loves the red and blue light the most. Since she’s added this ritual to her self-care routine, it’s been life-changing for her skin.”

Life-changing? We want in. That’s why we’re adding this Meifuly mask to our Amazon cart. It looks practically identical to Kardashian’s and it uses the same three LED colors to target different skincare concerns. The red light may actually help reduce redness, believe it or not. It may also help with inflammation and visibly large pores. The blue light could be the way to go for acne, breakouts, wrinkles and other uneven textures. Lastly, the yellow/amber light may be great for age spots, melasma and repairing sensitive skin.

This mask is super easy to use. You slip it over your ears just as you would a pair of glasses and switch it on to the color you want to use. The LED light will cover your whole face apart from your eyes, so you can watch TV or read while wearing it. It’s nice and lightweight too.

This mask is also rechargeable, so you can use it over and over again. You can even plug it right in to your computer or a USB outlet to recharge after use. Easy! We seriously can’t wait to get started!

