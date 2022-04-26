Kristin Davis Is 1 of Many Stars Who Stays Young With This Dual-LED Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to stars like Kristin Davis, we usually just assume their youthful glow is thanks to visits with top-tier celebrity dermatologists and estheticians. Specialists you can’t see without a special referral, one-of-a-kind treatments offered nowhere else on Earth — that kind of stuff. But sometimes they surprise Us.

Davis, for example, is just one of numerous actresses who actually adores the CurrentBody Skin LED Mask: an advanced skincare device you can buy right now — no referrals necessary. This mask is seriously the future of skincare. If your anti-aging routine needs a boost, we can’t imagine a better investment!

Get the CurrentBody Skin LED Mask for $399 at CurrentBody!

Davis used this mask to prep her skin for the And Just Like That… premiere, taking the time to post about it on her Instagram Stories with a selfie — and no, she wasn’t paid to do so! “Not an ad!” she wrote at the bottom of the photo. “Just the influence of @itsmatin,” she wrote, tagging makeup artist Matin Maulawizada.

Other stars including Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, Carey Mulligan and Renée Zellweger have also notably used this mask, and it’s certainly easy to see why even top-level celebs love it so dearly. When clinically tested, this mask was proven to reduce wrinkles by 35% in just four weeks! 95% of users also said their skin tone, texture firmness and tightness were improved!

This mask uses dual LED light therapy, aiming to rejuvenate your complexion and thinning skin. The red light may stimulate production of new collagen, calm redness and even tone, while the near infra-red light may boost circulation, improving blood flow and boosting oxygen to skin’s cells, leaving it glowing and smooth. The scientist behind the dual-wave technology technology of this mask explains that the red light “unblocks the pipes” of your skin, while infra-red stimulates “wound healing cells,” allowing fresh skin to form!

Get the CurrentBody Skin LED Mask for $399 at CurrentBody!

Not only are the LED lights designed to deliver the same clinically-proven wavelengths as professional salon machines, but because of the mask’s flexible design, the maximum amount of light can reach all the way to the lower layers of your skin for more effective results in both the long and short term!

It takes just 10 minutes for one (totally pain-free) treatment using this LED mask. It’s recommended that you use it three to five times a week for visible results after a month, though you may notice a new glow after just one use. And no need to worry about a battery running out. Each purchase comes with a power cable and charging plug!

Want to invest even more in your skin? On the same page, you can also enhance your experience by grabbing the CurrentBody Skin x Wayne Goss kit, which includes other skincare and beauty essentials to use with your mask, or the Face and Neck Kit, which includes the brand’s Neck & Dec Perfector, another LED therapy innovation. Maybe one is calling your name, while another could make for an unforgettable Mother’s Day gift!

Get the CurrentBody Skin LED Mask for $399 at CurrentBody!

Looking for more? Shop more CurrentBody Skin products here and check out everything else from CurrentBody here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!