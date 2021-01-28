This Batwing Sleeve Top Is Key to Versatile Capsule Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our wardrobe is always too full — and that’s in addition to our already-too-full dresser. We donated so many things after Tidying Up debuted on Netflix and have been trying to live by that “spark joy” philosophy ever since, but no matter how much we give away, we’re still running out of empty hangers constantly!

That’s why we’ve decided to shift our focus to more pieces that can do it all. We’re looking to the capsule wardrobe trend for inspiration, buying pieces we adore that can be mixed, matched and worn for a variety of occasions so we can stick with one versatile piece instead of five different ones. One piece that matches that description? This Isaac Liev top, available on Amazon!

Get the Isaac Liev Tunic Top starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This tunic top is elegant but not stuffy. It’s breezy but not thin or beachy. It’s oversized but not baggy. It’s flattering but not tight. It’s everything we were looking for. Even the fabric itself is soft and stretchy, and the way it drapes? Seriously dreamy. The asymmetrical hem has a fluid, waterfall-like movement to it, while the batwing, three-quarter sleeves add to the chic silhouette and overall cozy comfort of the piece.

Another aspect of this tunic that really makes it a winner is the neckline. Let it fall off one shoulder or pull it down a bit to expose the tops of both depending on the occasion and your overall look. This leaves room for some fun accessorizing with necklaces too. How about this healing necklace?

Get the Isaac Liev Tunic Top starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is currently available in 15 color and pattern variations, which is music to our ears. Who doesn’t love options? There are plenty of solids, like black, white, blue, red, grey and pink, plus one camo version and another leopard version. Make sure to look through all of the colors on the Amazon page!

Trying to picture how this top will solve your wardrobe woes? You can already see on the model how well it works with a pair of casual jeans and sandals. Now picture it with wet-look leggings and heels. Now picture it with skinny slacks, flats and a silky scarf. Now picture it with shorts and high-top sneakers. You’re getting a feel for it now. Whatever you pair this top with, it’s going to find a way to make it work and have compliments coming your way, so grab your pick today!

Get the Isaac Liev Tunic Top starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Isaac Liev here and explore more tops, tees and blouses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!