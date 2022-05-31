Shop 71-Year-Old Jane Seymour’s Go-To Product for Ageless Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever learn someone’s age and your brain just can’t grasp it? When we look at Emmy-winning actress Jane Seymour, we see a youthful, gorgeous, talented woman. She is all of the above, of course, but her actual age always comes as a shock. Who would guess this clear-skinned goddess is actually 71 years old?

The iconic Bond girl and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star is effortlessly proving that being in your 70s doesn’t have to mean looking “old.” But how does she do it? With a brand you can nab for yourself, straight from Amazon!

Get the Crépe Erase Body Firm Advanced Body Repair Treatment at Amazon!

Seymour, a partner of Crépe Erase, recently posted about the brand on her Instagram. “The single most asked question I receive is “how do you get your skin looking so good?” she wrote in her caption. “Each time I tell them, it’s a combination of eating healthy and fresh as well as my @crepeerase!”

In the photo, the fresh-faced actress posed with the brand’s popular anti-aging body products, including the famous Body Firm Advanced Body Repair Treatment, which has loads of stellar reviews on Amazon. It’s a dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free cream made with the brand’s exclusive TruFirm Complex, made with naturally-derived ingredients like apple, dill and sage!

This TruFirm Complex is designed to support natural collagen and elastin production. Collagen is so important when it comes to supple, youthful skin. As reported in the National Library of Medicine, “Collagen will be used without any doubt for effective rejuvenating treatments of an aging population”!

Get the Crépe Erase Body Firm Advanced Body Repair Treatment at Amazon!

This treatment also claims to provide 48 hours of hydration to the skin, featuring nine “super hydrators.” Coconut oil, vitamin E, a glyceride trio, cocoa butter, squalene, olive oil and grapeseed oil are the ingredients to thank!

Consistent use of this cream could lead to smoother, firmer, softer skin. It may also form a protective barrier against environmental aggressors on skin, thanks to its antioxidant properties. Just apply up to two times per day after exfoliating. Focus on dry, crépey areas of the skin, massaging in upward, circular motions until absorbed. Need a good exfoliator to complete your routine? Check out this Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment, also featured in Seymour’s post!

Get the Crépe Erase Body Firm Advanced Body Repair Treatment at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Crépe Erase here and check out more Premium Beauty finds here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want to shop more product recommendations? Check out some of our other favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!