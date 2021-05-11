17 Summer Tops That Will Look Chic Under Jean Jackets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jean jackets have been a wardrobe staple for decades, but in recent years, they have become warm-weather musts for many of Us. Once summer hits, our heavy outerwear is tucked away — and the denim pieces come out to play. Once you secure the ultimate jean jacket, it’s actually quite simple to complete your outfit. You can go for the modern Canadian tuxedo look with denim bottoms, throw on some leggings or even opt for flowy palazzo pants. Boho-chic!

The only thing missing? A top! If you’re on the hunt for summer tops to team with your jean jackets, keep reading — we’ve selected 17 fabulous finds below!

Tank Tops

Tank tops are always a good idea — especially as the weather heats up. Layering a tank under a denim jacket is an easy outfit win!

1. This Free People tank is soft and drapey — but don’t worry: Reviewers say the roomy fit is still flattering!

2. Holy stripes! This sleeveless shirt from ETCYY is available in so many funky prints and patterns, and shoppers are seriously impressed.

3. Looking for a staple to run errands in? Pick up a trusty tank from Daily Ritual!

4. Free People strikes again! This tank top (available in five sleek neutrals) is a beach essential.

Lace Tops

Delicate lace tops complement the aesthetic of rugged denim perfectly — take a peek at our faves!

5. Whether you want a staple shade like black or a bold neon hue, this bestselling XIEERDUO lace top has you covered!

6. Blouse goals! The high neckline of this lace top from ZXZY is serving Bridgerton vibes, and it will look elegant under a Canadian tuxedo!

7. Shoppers say this lace blouse from SheIn is a “must-buy,” and it’s immediately clear to Us why they’re so infatuated!

8. This stunning crochet tank top from Berryou will instantly elevate any brunch outfit. Prepare for compliments!

9. Thinking about teaming a V-neck with your jean jacket? Go for it with this effortlessly cool lace pick from ROSKIKI!

Slouchy T-Shirts

Loose-fitting tees make for breezy, summer-friendly outfits that can be worn everywhere from the beach to happy hour.

10. This timeless pocket tee from MIHOLL will be a year-round staple!

11. If you’re an off-the-shoulder stan, this Sarin Mathews top needs to be in your closet!

12. Heading out to a bachelorette party? This cheeky graphic tee is made for champagne lovers. Another mimosa, please!

13. This crewneck from MLEBR features a classy star detail — and looks so much more expensive than its current price tag!

Crop Tops

Don’t be afraid to rock the crop! If you’re hesitant to reach for the skimpy style, throwing a jean jacket on is the easiest way to stay modest but supremely stylish.

14. We’ve seen future fashion icons like Kristin Cavallari wear twist-front tops like this one from MakeMeChic, and we want in!

15. All hits, no misses is the SweatyRocks fashion motto, and the brand’s scoop-neck crop top is simply swoon-worthy!

16. Shirred tops are trending, and this sleeveless, cami-style top from SheIn is divine!

17. Basic isn’t boring, and this tank from AUESLILY is proof. Those color options!

