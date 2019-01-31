Who doesn’t love a good BOGO deal? Okay, now who doesn’t absolutely, positively adore a BOGO deal for clothes we actually want to wear all the time? Nobody, just as we thought. So join Us in our excitement over this incredible sale! We already picked out the best finds, so happiness is just a couple of “Add to Bag” clicks away.

Long-time favorite American Eagle is currently offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on select jeans and joggers, and we specifically have our eye on these Mom Jeans and these Skinny Joggers. These contrasting styles are so different, but they do have a couple of things in common. One, they’re pants, and two, we love them. Need we say more? Probably. We’re going to say more now.

See it: Get American Eagle Outfitters’ Mom Jean (originally $50) and Skinny Jogger (originally $40) for just $70 total with the buy one, get one 50% off deal! Discount reflected in cart.

Let’s talk about the Mom Jeans! These light-wash bottoms have carefully placed rips and destruction at the knees for an undeniable and irrevocable cool factor. They also have whiskering at the hips and behind the knees for additional visual texture on the denim. “Mom” jeans might sound outdated, but we’re feeling young, wild and free in these vintage-inspired bottoms.

These jeans have a high-waisted fit and are relaxed through the thigh, tapering more down the leg. They cut off in a clean line right above the ankle, making them a great choice for pairing with slip-on sneakers. The fit of these jeans leaves plenty of room to move around, but the denim itself was made to hold its shape without stretching unnecessarily. That doesn’t mean they’re rough, though. Shoppers are reporting that they are comfy and “super soft.”

Don’t worry about ruining these jeans with a spin around the washing machine, because American Eagle says they get “better with every wear.” We have the feeling we’ll be wearing them a lot, considering how many shoppers are calling them their new favorite pair of pants. One shopper said their only complaint about these Mom Jeans is that they kept selling out because they’re so beloved!

We want to make these jeans ours, but how can we make them even more “ours”? With a customizable patch! For just an additional $5, we can choose among 10 “American Eagle” embossed back patches to replace the tan one the jeans already come with. There are furry options, shiny options, animal print, floral and more! We’re totally feeling the pink one ones with the blue of the denim.

A BOGO deal needs a second item, right? So let’s talk about the Skinny Joggers we picked out. They are “where style meets comfort,” riding the line between gym/loungewear and casual, everyday wear. They work so well either way, especially considering that they are available in three colors!

To keep it classic, we can go for Onyx Black, but if we want to lighten it up a little, Charcoal is still dark, but its heather gray texture creates visual interest and is super flattering! The third shade, Pine, also has a heather look, but the shade is an oceanic turquoise-blue.

Shoppers are loving the softness of these joggers, one calling them “soft on the inside like a sweatshirt.” Even though they feel like sweats, they look more like leggings, making it more than acceptable to wear them out in public. They also have a thick waistband for optimal comfort around the waist. Another shopper said they wear them “every chance they get,” which is a lot of chances!

We can wear them for a workout, whether it’s a brisk run or a group yoga class, or we can put on a cute cropped tee and some booties for an easy outfit choice for any errand or meet-up with friends. We might even make it a challenge to see just how many outfits we can make these joggers work with, because we don’t want to take them off. Unless we’re changing into our Mom Jeans, obviously.

Who else is getting in on this deal? We don’t have to stop at two pairs, either. The more, the merrier! We feel that way about most things, but with savings like this, the merry factor is being cranked up to the extreme. No more waiting—time is running out! Let’s go!

