One thing we adore about Anthropologie is that it’s not afraid to help us explore our quirky side. The brand carries so many interesting and unique gifts, trinkets, housewares and clothing that we’d never even think to type into a search bar. But once we spot them while browsing, we need them, and we need to share them with everyone. Any of these would make great gifts, even if they happen to be for ourselves!

Melissa Flagg Halcyon Crystal Eau De Parfum

This perfume, which has real crystals inside of it, is pretty enough to serve as decor, but more importantly, all three available scents smell amazing and claim to have feel-good effects. Amethyst can help promote healing, Clear Quartz claims to amplify positive energy and clear our minds and Rose Quartz can encourage compassion and self-love. Just reading about the floral and fruity scents has us feeling energized already! The sale price doesn’t hurt either.

Sanctuary Velvet Leggings

We never shut up about leggings, so why not combine the comfiness of leggings with the luxury of velvet? These velvet leggings do just that, but also add in faux pockets and stitching, making them more than nice enough to wear anywhere. The “touchable softness” is no illusion, though, and shoppers are loving the compliments they get when they wear these out!

Pursoma Detox Beauty Jute Dry Brush

We brush our hair (almost) every day, but most people have never tried dry-brushing their body too. This brush claims to stimulate blood flow, promote detoxification and reduce dryness. Pursoma says to use the brush right before bathing so our skin will soak up all of the goodness from our soaps, treatments and lotions. We’re always aiming to have baby-soft skin, and achieving it has never felt this nice!

Cor Aromatherapy Pendant Necklace

This five-star necklace is different than one we’d typically receive for Valentine’s Day or an anniversary. It’s still pretty and comes in three shades: Rose, Gold and Silver, but instead of just hanging out and looking nice, it holds an essential oil wick in its pendant so we can take the benefits of aromatherapy with us anywhere and everywhere we go. Each necklace comes with three wicks: Calm, Focus and Energy. We know what’s going on our wish list this year.

Kismet Salt Soak

We’ve all wanted to touch lava at some point, right? We can’t, for obvious reasons, but we can still sprinkle this Black Lava Salt Soak into our bath for a much more enjoyable heat. Essential oils and natural ingredients fill each version of this relaxing salt soak for a nourishing experience. Apart from Black Lava, Dead Sea and Himalayan Salt options are also available. It’s hard to choose, we know!

Golden Branch Jewelry Stand

Our jewelry looks so pretty when we’re wearing it, so why shouldn’t we display it in a pretty way when we’re not wearing it? This jewelry stand is a step up from our old jewelry box, followed by a few leaps and bounds. The different sizes and heights of each metallic branch are perfect for storing rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces in style. It’s so nice, we almost want to loop a chain around it and turn it into a necklace. But then where would we store it?

Cocofloss Dental Floss

Everyone loves flossing, right? Right? Maybe not, but we’re about to enjoy it so much more with this fun and colorful floss. Apart from a traditional mint flavor, there are orange, coconut and strawberry flavors too! Yum. Shoppers are loving this replacement in their routine, saying it’s so much more impressive when it comes to removing plaque than regular, drugstore floss. It sounds better in every way!

USB Candle Lighter

We’re big candle lovers, but we’re less big on ugly kitchen lighters and inconvenient handheld lighters, especially when they run out of juice. Matches are even more wasteful, so what can we do? We can get a rechargeable lighter that was designed to last forever. And we can get it in gold or pink! Each charge of this butane-free lighter lasts for 130 lights. Watch out, because we just bought way more candles than we need.

See it: Get the USB Candle Lighter for $30 at Anthropologie! Looking for more? Check out even more fun gifts and finds from Anthropologie here!

