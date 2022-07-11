Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Adores This Silky Concealer: ‘It’s So Good’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We never want to be without our concealer. Even when we have just 30 seconds to put on makeup, concealer will always be the first thing we grab to brighten up our under eyes, conceal blemishes, highlight, contour and more. If we have five more seconds to spare, a tinted lip balm may complete the look, but concealer is always first!

If you’re a makeup lover and put on at least a natural, minimal face nearly every day, having a high-quality concealer is absolutely one of our top suggestions. It can seriously fill in the blanks of your beauty routine — even literally as it blurs fine lines and eye bags. Our pick? The one Jennifer Aniston’s facialist loves!

Get the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face & Undereye Concealer for just $38 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Aniston’s facialist, Melanie Simon, revealed her favorite product picks to Who What Wear in 2021, and the list still inspires Us endlessly. The beauty expert and entrepreneur delved into skincare and makeup faves, naming this coveted concealer at a top-tier pick!

“I start with this around my eyes, nose, and chin. It’s so good and so buildable, I can use it as foundation. It is not opaque — it has a bit of a translucent element to it so it covers but lets the beauty of your skin shine through.”

Simon already pointed out that this concealer is multipurpose, but apart from using it as a foundation, you could also try it as a highlighter or a color corrector. Of course, it’s all about concealing and brightening up the under-eye area too!

This designer concealer, made in France, is formulated with Micro–fil™ technology and contains glycerin, caffeine and vitamin E to target puffiness and dark circles. It also has the help of soft-focus pearls and naturally-derived emollients to hide the look of fine lines and wrinkles, making for a plumper, more youthful appearance!

This hydrating makeup must-have is buildable with medium coverage, leaving a dewy finish. It’s a great choice for dry skin, but all skin types can use it. It has over 900 reviews on Nordstrom’s site alone, so obviously it’s a big people pleaser!

This concealer is currently available in 21 shades at Nordstrom. Find your match and test it out! The soft, precise-tip applicator can help target smaller areas, while the flat side can cover more in one go. Have fun seeing what techniques work best for you — and seeing how beautiful you look in the mirror when you’re done!

