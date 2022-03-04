Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez is more than just a fashion icon or style inspiration at this point. We’d say she’s an undeniable fashion goddess. Ever since she inspired Google Images with her unforgettable Versace dress back in 2000, the world’s eyes have been glued to every outfit she wears, from red carpets premieres to workouts at the gym.

The Marry Me star recently stepped out in Los Angeles, CA, serving up yet another look that had Us hungry for more. We knew it was a look we’d want to recreate for ourselves — we just had to find a way to do it without spending nearly $1,500!

Get the BELONGSCI Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress (originally $50) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lopez was photographed (seen here) wearing an orange Valentino sweater with long bell sleeves, with a matching mini skirt underneath and orange heels on her feet. Such a stunning look! We’re definitely looking to add brighter shades like this to our own wardrobe right now. The sweater, however, is out of budget, and we’re actually looking to swap from sweaters to spring and summer clothes at the moment. So how about we go for a mini dress instead that delivers the same kind of look — and is on sale for just $35?

Like J. Lo’s sweater, this dress has a V-neckline and bell sleeves, adding a little extra ruffle. To replicate that slouchy sweater look, it also has a shift silhouette, so it drapes straight down the body rather than tapering in anywhere. This dress, however, is made with an airy and beautiful chiffon fabric, which is great for warmer weather. It’s even lined so it’s not see-through!

Get the BELONGSCI Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress (originally $50) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re obviously all about the orange right now, but this dress comes in over 40 different variations, so if you’d prefer another color or want to grab a few different ones, you’re in luck! There are solids, florals and animal prints — there are even a few made with lace if you want to dress things up a bit more!

In general, this dress will go beautifully with anything from stilettos like Lopez’s to simple white sneakers. Grab one at Amazon and you could be styling it as soon as tomorrow if you’re on Prime and buy in time!

Get the BELONGSCI Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress (originally $50) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BELONGSCI here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!