Get the $30 Bunny Slippers Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Wearing for Years

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to the Kardashians’ closets, we know to expect a vast majority of designer and couture clothes. We usually find ourselves looking for dupes if we want to recreate any of their outfits, knowing that the exact pieces are out of our price range — or actually impossible to buy.

Every so often though, one of the sisters will wear something we truly can grab for ourselves. And no, we don’t have to jump through any hoops or pay for international shipping or connect with any A-list stylists. An Amazon account is all you need to nab a pair of Kourtney Kardashian’s go-to bunny slippers. They’re only $30, and they’re even on Prime!

Get the BunnySlippers Classic Bunny Slippers for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Kardashian recently posted a photo on her Instagram Story wearing these white and pink bunny slippers — and you know what? They looked familiar to Us. We’d seen her in them before! So we did a little research and found that she had actually posted a similar photo to her Story for Easter back in 2018. The brand even later confirmed with a Facebook post that these were official BunnySlippers!

These slippers are super plush, made with a fluffy white material accented with pink terrycloth details for the nose, insides of the ears and footbed. There are so many little details we adore, such as the ears having bendable wires inside to keep them from flopping down and covering up the rest of the slipper. The 3D whiskers and little cotton ball tail just add to the magic!

Get the BunnySlippers Classic Bunny Slippers for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These slippers have an open back and a textured bottom for an anti-slip element. They also have a 1-inch foam footbed, specifically included to make you feel like you’re “walking on clouds”!

We love that Kardashian reminded Us of these slippers right in time to grab a pair for Easter — or as gifts for others for the holiday! Bunny slippers are, of course, cute all year round too, so it’s truly never a bad time to grab these comfy must-haves!

Get the BunnySlippers Classic Bunny Slippers for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop the Husky Slippers from BunnySlippers here and check out other slippers at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!