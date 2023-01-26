How to Channel Jennifer Lopez’s Lip Gloss Nails for a Trendy Mani

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

From French tips, to matte grey, to ultra-long acrylics, to the glazed doughnut look, the nail world has seen tons of trends come and go over the years. Many have even made a return or two! But our favorite right now is one that could never truly go out of style.

Whether you’re into long, stiletto tips or short, natural nails, the viral lip gloss nail trend is likely to capture your heart. We’ll tell you more about it below and give you some photo inspo to bring to your next appointment — à la Jennifer Lopez!

Get GAOY Crystal Pink gel nail polish and GAOY Sheer Brown gel nail polish, $8 each at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

So, what are lip gloss nails, exactly? While matte, chrome and bedazzled nails have always been fun options, but the lip gloss trend tones things down for a more natural look that still gleams. It should have a similar effect to a high-shine lip gloss on your lips, especially when worn over a nude. It’s a “no makeup makeup” look for your nails, and it fits perfectly into the “clean girl” aesthetic TikTok has been loving.

So, where does J. Lo come in? The forever trendsetting star recently rocked lip gloss nails of her own at the premiere of her new film, Shotgun Wedding. Nail artist Tom Bachik revealed his technique for “nailing” the look on Instagram. He started with nail and cuticle care, of course, before applying tips. But how did he get that beautiful color with an ever-so-soft two-tone look? He mixed two shades!

“I custom mixed the perfect lip gloss color just for Mrs. Affleck,” Bachik wrote on Instagram. “A semi sheer high gloss nude playing off her skin tone.” While we don’t have the exact shades he used, we found two on Amazon Prime that you can mix together yourself to recreate the look. Remember: semi-sheer, high gloss. A pink and a nude. These “jelly”-like Crystal Pink and Sheer Brown gel shades from GAOY are our picks!

Don’t have a UV LED lamp at home for a gel manicure? This extremely popular one is only $8, and if you’re looking to save space, you could grab this mini one to cure one nail at a time. Amazon has tons of affordable options that will be well worth it, especially if you love the lip gloss nail trend!

