As one could imagine, Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank has tried many of the most expensive mascara brands the market has to offer. But out of all the cosmetics she’s used, there’s only one she’s continued to reach for since the age of 15 — and it’s $9 on Amazon.

In an interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist, Taank said she was inspired to try the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara after seeing how it looked on her mom’s eyelashes. It was literally the first one she had ever tried – and it’s been a staple in her makeup bag ever since!

“It was the first one I ever tried because of my mom,” Taank said. “She would pick it up at this pharmacy in England called Boots (it’s like a CVS), and her eyelashes were amazing.”

Get the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Formulated to give lashes some extra va-va-voom, the mascara is buildable and can increase lash volume up to five times your natural thickness — while also being clump- and smudge-resistant. It comes with a volume-maximizing brush that applies the mascara evenly, helps to increase volume and separates each lash as you apply. And according to Taank, it only takes a little to get the thicker and fuller lashes you’ve been looking for.

“It is so good,” Taank said.” A lick of it gives me those big eyes I want.” As Taank pointed out in the interview, the mascara is also one that Kim Kardahsian’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, said he’s used to give the A-list entrepreneur thick lashes as well. “We’re onto something, Kim and I,” Taank noted.

Beyond Taank and Kardashian, the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara has also been beloved by shoppers for nearly 30 years now. An Amazon bestseller, over 10,000 units of this mascara were purchased in the last month alone. It’s also garnered a whopping 70,800+ five-star ratings on Amazon.

One shopper who, like Taank, continues to go back to this mascara as well, said that it’s “the best mascara ever made.” “I think I have used this mascara for 20 years,” they continued. ”I have tried others in the past and I always, instantly went right back to this one. I don’t even try anymore because there is no better mascara made!”

Thanks to Taank, you don’t have to go through years of spending on expensive mascaras just to come to the conclusion that the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara is equally as amazing. Find it here for just $9 on Amazon!

See it: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

