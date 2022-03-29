Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re into makeup, you likely have a mascara and possibly an eyelash curler in your beauty routine, but what about a lash comb? If you’re sick of clumping, flaky mascara, spidery lashes that stick together and an overall lack of volume, definition and drama in your everyday look, a lash comb could change everything!

We’re not talking about those cheap ones with the wide, plastic teeth that you can barely work between your lashes. We’re talking about the real deal — something even Jessica Alba adores. And it’s under $15 on Amazon!

Get the Tweezerman Folding iLashComb Model No. 1054-R for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Alba shared a video on her official YouTube channel entitled “My Everyday Makeup Routine,” looking to share her favorite hacks, tricks and products with fans. This lash comb played a vital part in perfecting her quick glam. After applying both lash primer and mascara, she pulled out this Tweezerman comb and said, “This is my favorite. I love the metal brushes.”

“Now the trick is, don’t let your mascara dry or else it’ll flake,” she said, sweeping the gold-plated metal teeth through her lashes. “So while it’s still a little wet, that’s when you want to brush. And it gives a much more fanned-out, natural look.”

Get the Tweezerman Folding iLashComb Model No. 1054-R for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This lash comb is designed to separate and define lashes, helping to prevent clumping mascara. The metal teeth are skinny, sharp and concentrated to cleanly comb through as many lashes as possible unlike other lash combs you may have tested in the past. We like that you can fold up this tool between uses too for safe storage!

As Alba mentioned, it’s best to use this lash comb while your mascara is still wet. Applying more than one coat? Comb through lashes after every coat for the best results, rather than only at the end. Obviously some makeup will get onto the comb, but you can simply clean it between uses with an alcohol wipe. Easy!

Get the Tweezerman Folding iLashComb Model No. 1054-R for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Tweezerman here and check out other makeup tools at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!