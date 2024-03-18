Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From her viral bra-cardigan moment to her classic trench coat, Katie Holmes is the reigning queen of cozy-chic style. Her latest moment of mastery is our new spring outfit inspo: On Friday, March 15, the Dawson’s Creek star was spotted smiling from ear to ear while walking the streets of New York in an outfit full of trending pieces. The ensemble included baggy jeans, an oversized structured bag, square sunglasses, Mary Jane flats and her transitional weather go-to — a classic cardigan.

The entire outfit is a complete slay, but we think this stylish lookalike of her cardigan will have Us and our wallets cheesing just like Holmes. Her cardigan can be found at Reformation, but why not save some extra cash and get a similar version for 85% less?! The Saodimallsu Knit Open Front Cardigan will give you Holmes’s laid-back and casually-chic vibe, while also providing you with a perfectly lightweight spring layer. Sign Us up!

Get the Saodimallsu Knit Open Front Cardigan with Pockets for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Channel Katie Holmes’ City Street Style With This No. 1 Bestselling Coat Katie Holmes is our everyday style inspo. Her catwalk is the sidewalk of New York City! While we love seeing what other stars wear front row at Fashion Week, the Dawson’s Creek alum offers a slightly more attainable aesthetic. And yes, she often dons designer, but she does so in a way that feels relatable. […]

Similar to Holmes’s choice, this cardigan features gold button closures, front pockets and an open-front V-neck design. It’s made from a polyester-nylon knit fabric that reportedly feels soft and cozy against the skin. And if Holmes’ beige vibe isn’t your color, it also comes in three other neutral hues: white, black and light pink.

The versatility of this cardigan is endless. You can channel the A-lister by pairing with your favorite pair of jeans, a pastel pair of flats and some oversized sunglasses for everything from a farmer’s market run to a coffee date. But it can be given a more edgy, fashionable look by teaming it with a pair of leather pants or even a slip skirt (like Holmes wore here) for a night out with the girls or even an afternoon in the office.

Related: Recreate Katie Holmes’s Viral Bra-Cardigan Moment in 2024 With These Chic Lookalikes The world has changed a lot since 2019 (to say the least!), but one thing that hasn’t is our love for Katie Holmes’ iconic bralette moment that took the internet by storm! Holmes was first spotted wearing the knit sweater bralette and matching cardigan from New York-based brand Khaite while out and about in New […]

If this cozy-chic outfit is at the top of your spring outfit mood board like it is for Us, start snagging Holmes’ style with this lookalike cardigan for $42 on Amazon!

See it: Saodimallsu V-Neck Knit Open Front Cardigan with Pockets for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more cardigans here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Love Katie Holmes’ $1,420 Prada Skirt? Get the Look for Just $33 Katie Homes is easily one of our top fashion icons — but her chosen outfits are often way out of budget for Us. While we’re obviously not against a walk-in wardrobe of designer duds, for now, we’re in the business of finding the best lookalikes around (for less)! The Dawson’s Creek actress attended a Prada […]