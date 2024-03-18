Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
From her viral bra-cardigan moment to her classic trench coat, Katie Holmes is the reigning queen of cozy-chic style. Her latest moment of mastery is our new spring outfit inspo: On Friday, March 15, the Dawson’s Creek star was spotted smiling from ear to ear while walking the streets of New York in an outfit full of trending pieces. The ensemble included baggy jeans, an oversized structured bag, square sunglasses, Mary Jane flats and her transitional weather go-to — a classic cardigan.
The entire outfit is a complete slay, but we think this stylish lookalike of her cardigan will have Us and our wallets cheesing just like Holmes. Her cardigan can be found at Reformation, but why not save some extra cash and get a similar version for 85% less?! The Saodimallsu Knit Open Front Cardigan will give you Holmes’s laid-back and casually-chic vibe, while also providing you with a perfectly lightweight spring layer. Sign Us up!
Get the Saodimallsu Knit Open Front Cardigan with Pockets for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.
Similar to Holmes’s choice, this cardigan features gold button closures, front pockets and an open-front V-neck design. It’s made from a polyester-nylon knit fabric that reportedly feels soft and cozy against the skin. And if Holmes’ beige vibe isn’t your color, it also comes in three other neutral hues: white, black and light pink.
The versatility of this cardigan is endless. You can channel the A-lister by pairing with your favorite pair of jeans, a pastel pair of flats and some oversized sunglasses for everything from a farmer’s market run to a coffee date. But it can be given a more edgy, fashionable look by teaming it with a pair of leather pants or even a slip skirt (like Holmes wore here) for a night out with the girls or even an afternoon in the office.
If this cozy-chic outfit is at the top of your spring outfit mood board like it is for Us, start snagging Holmes’ style with this lookalike cardigan for $42 on Amazon!
