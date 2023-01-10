We Loved Katie Holmes’ Wide-Leg Jeans So Much, We Found the Look for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Katie Holmes continues to deliver. From Dawson’s Creek to her directorial debut, the actress has been a mainstay in our lives for decades. But her career aside, there’s another big reason we keep up with Holmes so often — the fact that she’s a fashion icon! Her street style, especially, serves as consistent inspiration for our own wardrobe.

Holmes impressed onlookers yet again when she was recently photographed at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Her effortless, casual-cool vibe stood out easily, as always. It’s the reason we’re putting this pair of wide-leg jeans into our Amazon cart right now!

Get the SweatyRocks High-Waist Wide Leg Jeans for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Holmes is known for her love of wide-leg jeans, so it was no surprise to see her ditching the skinny jeans for this outing. Not everyone likes to wear jeans when they’re flying, but her Wandler Dahlia jeans had Us easily convinced. Sadly, the style seems to be sold out everywhere, and even if it were in stock, it could cost you up to $280. So how about if we get the look for under $50 instead?

This pair of SweatyRocks jeans is key to channeling Holmes’ style for less. Like hers, they are light-wash and high-waisted. They also have a zip fly with button closure, a traditional five-pocket style and belt loops for accessorizing. We need to point out the scrunched elastic at the back of the waist too, offering a little extra stretch and comfort, which is especially great if you’re sitting down for hours at a time on a plane!

Holmes wore her wide-leg jeans with a cardigan, a cozy scarf, a cashmere-blend coat, New Balance sneakers and a face mask, demonstrating exactly how to stay warm and comfy but still stylish in cold winter weather.

Of course, you can also wear yours with anything from an off-the-shoulder bodysuit and booties to a cropped tee and sandals. How about an oversized crew-neck sweatshirt and fleece-lined boots? We could go on!

