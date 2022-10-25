Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: There have been quite a few fall trends this season that we have no interest in replicating, but the cargo pant look has intrigued Us. In fact, we love that these practical bottoms are in style again — they can be seriously comfortable and useful thanks to all of the pockets throughout the design! If we’re running errands and don’t want to carry a purse, these are definitely a win.

If you haven’t tried out the fresh take on cargo pants yet, now is the ideal time. We found an incredible deal at Amazon that’s honestly hard to believe. These bottoms from Kendall + Kylie are currently available for up to 80% off, and their aesthetic is bound to flatter every frame!

Get the KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Cargo Pant (originally $79) on sale for prices starting at just $14 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These cargo pants are actually rendered from a denim material, which makes them more of a hybrid style that your classic cargo pant. They’re slightly high-waisted, which is our preferred fit, and they’re also slightly cropped — which is the perfect length you can pair with all of your favorite ankle booties. Hello, fall fashion goals!

In true cargo pant fashion, these bottoms are equipped with pockets on pockets — yes, we’re obsessed! You’ll find standard slip pockets on the hips and the back, plus a flap pocket on both pant legs. These pants are suitable for a slew of occasions, but we think they’re the ultimate busy day bottoms. Talk about space for every essential item!

There are three different washes to choose from: black acid wash, grey tie dye and a perky pale blue. They’re also available in an impressive size range, though shoppers do say the sizing can run small. For a more fitted look, you should be fine with your usual order — but for a baggier appearance, you may want to go up a size or two. The best part? Versatile styling options. Rock heels and an oversized cardigan for brunch with the crew — and a hoodie and sneakers for coffee runs. Easy!

