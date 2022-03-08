Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.



The stars of the Real Housewives franchises are known for many things, but their glam squads are at the top of the list. They’re always fabulous and camera-ready! It’s extravagant, and we adore seeing the pageantry of it all — but even some of the biggest names from the series shop for beauty products on Amazon. Housewives, they’re just like Us!

We’re always eager to learn exactly what these label-loving ladies add to their carts while shopping, and Kenya Moore recently provided the inside scoop to fans everywhere. She gave shoppers a peek into her favorite products, and we noticed a hair removal tool that’s reportedly “amazing”!

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to E! News, Moore singled out the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover as her go-to for getting rid of unwanted peach fuzz without fuss. “Anywhere that you have hair you don’t want, this little guy right here is amazing,” the entrepreneur explained. This is an on-the-go device that has tiny oscillating blades that are gold plated for easy, pain-free and gentle facial hair removal. Sounds like a complete win to Us!

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The blades are designed so that it’s virtually impossible for you to nick your face in the process. In turn, you’ll be left with smooth, soft skin. Moore’s stamp of approval is already enough to get Us on board, but this product also has thousands of five-star reviews to back it up! One shopper called this tool “truly a life changer” and claim they would recommend it to anyone. If you want to get rid of facial hair quickly and efficiently, this might be exactly what you want to have on hand. Laser treatments can be expensive and painful, so a handy device like this could make all the difference in your routine. Blessed!

See it: Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Finishing Touch and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!