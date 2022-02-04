This Is Going to Be Your New ‘Comfy Bra’ — On Sale for $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have that one Comfy Bra in our wardrobe — or at the very least, we wish we had one. It’s the one you put on when you’re hanging out at home and don’t need to be fully dressed, but still need to look somewhat presentable. Maybe you need to sign for a package, take the dog out or Zoom with a friend. You want to be wearing a bra, but you don’t want to feel like you’re wearing a bra.

We’re about to introduce you to your new Comfy Bra. To put it simply, this bra is perfection to Us because it’s not only a must for all of the scenarios we listed above, but it’s supportive enough and offers enough coverage to wear when it’s time to get dressed for real too. It will simply be The Bra for you!

Get the Kindly Yours Seamless X-Back Bralette (originally $12) for just $9 exclusively at Walmart!

You read that right. This bralette is only $9 right now! It has rave reviews as well, with shoppers declaring the comfort level as “supreme.” They say “you hardly notice you are wearing it,” and that its stretchy fabric is “silky soft.” It also happens to be made with recycled materials, which is a major win for sustainable shoppers!

This is a seamless, wire-free bralette, but unlike other bralettes, it has removable pads — and they’re made with plant-based materials. It also features dual X-back straps that are adjustable so you can perfect your fit. No more constantly lifting your bra strap back onto your shoulder. These will stay in place all day!

Also unlike many bralettes, this one offers full coverage, and shoppers even note that it’s “very supportive” while still feeling “feather-light.” It’s almost like a sports bra, but without the tight, binding fit. As the description says, it’s “designed for comfort,” but the support and coverage are nice bonuses. Such a good pick for yoga!

This bralette, which can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry, comes in eight colors, and they’re all on sale for under $10 right now. You could buy all eight and still be under $75! We love how the blue ombré looks like a glimmering waterscape, but we also adore the rosy marble design and the green leopard print options. There are also a few solids, a few heathered versions and a black ombré as well!

Walmart shoppers are calling this the “best bra ever,” and you’re so close to trying it for yourself. For this price, with these reviews and this level of comfy, eco-friendly details, we are absolutely sold. We know we’re definitely going to need a few colors, because we’re not going to want to wear anything else!

