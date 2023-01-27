Best Hair Days Ever! This Heatless Curling Set Is Now on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nothing beats having just come from the salon with your hair freshly blown out and styled into beautiful curls or waves. It looks sleek, shiny and naturally voluminous. We go as long as possible without washing it just so we can maintain that level of perfection! When we try to recreate it, the results just aren’t the same.

When we curl our hair using hot tools like clamp or wand curling irons, flat irons or even heated rollers, we’re causing damage to our hair. Heat damage can lead to breakage, frizz, loss of shine, a rough texture and more. Heat protection spray is helpful, but it’s best to avoid heat altogether — especially if you’re not a professionally trained hair stylist. That’s why we’re obsessed with the heatless curl trend that’s been changing lives left and right!

The Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set is an extremely popular pick for mastering heatless curls, even on your first try. Want voluminous, beachy waves without risking creases or burnt locks? You’ll want to take advantage of this sale. And yes, it’s for your hair type. It’s meant to be used whether your hair is stick-straight and fine or even thick and curly. A little extra definition never hurt anyone!

This set comes with a foam curling rod headband wrapped in smooth satin, which not only looks luxurious but creates less friction and tugging compared to other materials. That could mean less damage, less breakage, less frizz and fewer tangles. You’ll also find two matching scrunchies. We’ll get into how to use everything below.

To get started, wash your hair and let it air dry until it’s slightly damp. Place the center of the rod on top of your head, as you would a headband, and secure it with a clip if you’d like. Now wind the hair from one side of your head around the side of the rod hanging down next to it, securing the ends of your hair with one of the scrunchies. Repeat on the other side, and then wear overnight or until fully dry. Remove when ready and prepare to be in awe!

This set, which is so easy to travel with, is currently available in a sleek Charcoal shade as well as a Sunset Tie-Dye pink. The pink is almost sold out at the time we’re writing this, but considering how popular this kit is, we’re hoping more are on the way. Nab yours now so you don’t have to wait!

