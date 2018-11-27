Finding stylish, unique takes on our favorite wardrobe staples is a pastime the Shop With Us team thoroughly enjoys! There is nothing like scoring a design that lets Us put a cute little remix on our go-to looks. Plus, it is important to step up our outerwear game to keep a nice rotation of jackets, shawls, cardigans, sweaters and coats.

Since fall is in full swing and we are still stocking up on outerwear, we were ecstatic to find a moto jacket with a fabric that lets Us take a break from our classic leather toppers.

We are adding the knit moto jacket style to our outerwear collection since it allows Us to pull off the black leather jacket look, but with a soft, cozy fabric. Back in 2017, The Hills alum Whitney Port stepped out in a knit moto jacket from Old Navy and we’ve seen even more crop up this year.

The version we are grabbing ASAP is this effortlessly beautiful Halogen Knit Moto Jacket. It has an asymmetrical zipper closure that allows Us to show off the high funnel neck design. It can also be worn unzipped to display these super cool oversized lapels. The fabric blend includes wool and acrylic, which means it is like wearing a sweater and a jacket all-in-one!

See it: Snag this Halogen Knit Moto Jacket for $99 while all three colors are still in stock.

The knit topper features long sleeves, practical side zip pockets and is unlined since the fabric blend already offers a warm wear experience. We love that its asymmetrical hemline falls down below the hips at the front.

The jacket is available in regular, petite and plus sizes. Select sizes are available based on color. It also comes in three neutral shades, including Dark Heather Grey (above), black (below) and Pink Smoke.

The black version is likely the best substitute for the traditional leather jacket since it will pair well with all the same items in our closet. It can easily be worn with an all-black ensemble that includes a long-sleeve maxidress, booties and a chic hat.

However, our favorite shade option of the three is this Pink Smoke hue that is so light it can almost pass for beige. We’ll be wearing it over a long-sleeve ribbed knit T-shirt tucked into a metallic A-line midiskirt and sock boots for a cute standout look.

This design will also look great topped over a sweater dress with the fit and flare A-line silhouette.

The jacket has a four-star rating on the Nordstrom website. A good number of shoppers raved about it being a quality design. A few people ordered the jacket in more than one color. Per the reviews, the most popular shades seem to be the grey and pink versions. Lots of reviewers noted that the fabric feels very warm, yet has a lightweight feel. Shoppers wore the jacket with everything from jeans to blouses and casual dresses.

We also spotted a similar style at Anthropologie in this cool grey and white color combination!

See it: Scoop up this Cherohala Moto Jacket for $158 while it’s available in so many sizes.

This Anthropologie motorcycle jacket has a fabric blend that includes rayon and nylon, which means it is super soft to wear! We also love that this version has a white fuzzy detail along the collar and the cuffs. The design is a great choice for anyone who wants to pull off an edgy color block moment with neutral hues.

Sizes for this garment range from extra small to extra large and are available in regular and petite categories. Shoppers who purchased this moto jacket raved about how soft, warm and comfortable the fabric blend is. Reviewers also noted that the jacket runs very large, so eyeing the style guide carefully and ordering one size down is important to snag the best fit. However, the oversized look is super trendy right now, so shoppers who love playing with looser silhouettes may still enjoy the jacket as is.

We can see this topper paired with a light sweater, dark blue skinny jeans and grey calf-high boots for a little color matching fun. Additionally, grey Ugg boots with white shearling trim might also pair well with the grey and white color scheme of this jacket. A popping red lip will finish the look off beautifully!

We love how simple, stylish and versatile the concept of a knit moto jacket is! It can be worn all throughout fall and with a great variety of tops, sweaters, jeans, skirts and dresses.

Who’s ready for all the mixing and matching fun to be had with this simple chic topper!? Let’s own the knit moto style this season!

See it: Snag this Halogen Knit Moto Jacket for $99 while all three colors are still in stock. A similar style is also available at Anthropologie for $158.

