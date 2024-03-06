Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Swipe on This Juicy Gloss for Color That Stays Put This Spring

By
Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine
Kosas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the most important decisions you’ll make about your looks in spring and summer is undoubtedly what kind of lip product you’re going to wear. Are you going to rock your go-to lipstick or are you thinking you’ll be more of a balm girl? How about a juicy, hydrating gloss that doesn’t go away the instant you take a sip of water or dig into a meal?

Related: Add Shine to Your Lips With the Best Lip Glosses

If you’re planning to go down that road, we have an absolutely gorgeous set of lip glosses for you that you’ve got to try. Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine is a range of absolutely gorgeous lip glosses that come in a variety of shades to fit any skin tone and complexion.

See it!

Get the Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine for just $24 at Kosas!

It’s technically a balm, but it’s packed with squalane and ceramides that just melt on to your lips with a soft shine and sheer bit of color. It also contains hyaluronic acid, peptides, and mango butter to make for the most irresistible lips you’ve ever had.

See it!

Get the Free Assembly Half-Zip Sweatshirt for just $22 at Walmart!

Each shade ranges from a sheer baby pink to a deep, satisfying brown or a berry-tinged crimson, each with its own fun name based on everything we love about summer. Just choose the one you liek the best and swipe it on for a long-lasting, moisturizing shine.

Get the Free Assembly Half-Zip Sweatshirt for just $22 at Walmart!

It’s the perfect time to go ahead and grab one of these balms that best fits you – so if you’ve been wondering if you should, the answer is yes! Grab your favorite shade and try it out before you hit the beach this year and start turning heads.

Related: This Brandy-Approved NYX Lip Gloss Is Only $6 at Amazon

loreal-facial-tanning-drops

Deal of the Day

Keep on Glowing With These Self-Tanning Facial Drops — Now 28% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!