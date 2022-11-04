Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian is not exactly an inexpensive practice. I definitely can’t afford her lavish lifestyle on a regular basis! A few years ago, I got my ex a model car for his birthday. Meanwhile, Kourtney bought husband Travis Barker a $205,000 “dream car” for his birthday. Very different playing fields. But every now and then, the Poosh founder promotes products that are actually in our price range. Always a cause for celebration!

Kourt’s latest look that’s in our budget? This printed mesh long-sleeve shirt is from the Kardashians star’s collab with Boohoo. Kourtney recently rocked this tattoo-inspired top with a black bra, black mini skirt and black boots. The all-over ink pattern is giving major Kravis vibes since the Blink-182 drummer is covered in tats.

For only $15, this affordable top costs less than a movie ticket or a pedicure! Such a steal. Keep scrolling for more details about this original design by Kourtney Kardashian!

Make a bold fashion statement in this Kourtney Kardashian Barker Printed Mesh Long Sleeve Top. Why stand in when you were born to stand out? This grunge style is still feminine — think Avril Lavigne meets Olivia Rodrigo. Made with 95% recycled polyester, this super soft shirt is also sustainable.

Looking for an outfit for a concert or a night out? Ditch your basic black tank and opt for this printed top instead! Subtly seductive but not too revealing, this grey-toned shirt brings the heat.

There are endless ways to style this standout shirt! Channel Kourt with a high-waisted mini skirt and heeled boots for a killer look. If we were Kendall Jenner, we’d dress this top down with dark-wash boyfriend jeans and sneakers. And if we were Khloé Kardashian, we’d dress it up with faux leather trousers and heels. We have a feeling Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner would team this top with the matching skirt for an even more dramatic effect. And Kris Jenner would definitely add a blazer on top to complete the ensemble.

Take a page out of Kourtney’s budget-friendly book, and shop this $15 top before it sells out!

