Kourtney Kardashian Uses These Eye Masks Before a Big Night Out

It’s no secret that celebrities take a lot of time to prep and prime themselves before hitting the red carpet. With cameras flashing every single time they turn, no star will risk not looking their absolute best!

When any A-lister is willing to offer Us advice as to how we can prep for a big night ourselves, you better believe that we’re taking copious notes. Before getting glam, Kourtney Kardashian says she uses these under-eye masks, and we’re definitely going to scoop them up ahead of our next major event!

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 count for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2020, but are subject to change.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her lifestyle site Poosh and confessed that she applies an under-eye gel mask for at least five minutes before starting her makeup application process. She singled out the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels as one of the masks that she chooses while performing this “ritual” of hers, and shoppers seriously agree that these are the real deal.

These gel masks are designed to calm your under-eye area and help diminish common problems such as eye bags and wrinkles. All you have to do is apply them for ten minutes and you can instantly see results. They’re a perfect quick-fix when you’re pressed for time and want to look your best for an important occasion!

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 count for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Kardashian notes that she keeps these under-eye masks in the fridge until she applies them in order to reap their full cooling effects. These skyn masks use firming ingredients to help tighten up the area, and the cooling effects naturally help with puffiness.

Though the brand recommends that you keep these masks on for ten minutes, you can definitely feel free to keep them on for longer if you want more powerful effects. One reviewer said that they left the product on for “20 to 25 minutes” and reported that their skin “looked more plump and hydrated!” Looking as fabulous as Kardashian can happen in a flash with these masks — and who doesn’t want to look like a star for the night?

See it: Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 count for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from skyn ICELAND and shop all of the skincare available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!