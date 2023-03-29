Shoppers Are Obsessed With Kris Jenner’s Cleaning Brand Safely — At Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kris Jenner-approved! When it comes to cleaning, the momager knows best. Jenner once again teamed up with entrepreneur Emma Grede to release new products through their home line, Safely — and people are obsessed.

After all, there’s no better time to clean than springtime! Open up the windows, get a taste of the warmer days and start scrubbing as you soak up some vitamin D. The brand promises to use clean, environmentally-friendly ingredients while still being incredibly effective on surfaces. Did we mention they smell seriously fresh too? Jenner and Grede ensure these products are “safe for your home and better for the environment.” Honestly, what more could you ask for?

Keep scrolling and check out the best products from Safely available at Walmart now!

This Delightful Detergent

This laundry detergent isn’t only just affordable and plant-based, but it also smells like a meadow. It’s made with no harsh chemicals and preserves clothing — use it on whites, dark colored clothes and bright fabrics. Boom!

Get the Safely Everyday Laundry Detergent from Walmart for only $14!

This Powerful Dish Soap

Fresh and biodegradable! This soap works flawlessly on plates — and hands! It won’t dry your skin out and can cut through grease and stains on dishes. Due to the high sud concentration, you won’t have to use a ton of product — we love a long-lasting moment!

Get the Safely Bio-degradable Dish Soap from Walmart for only $5!

This All-Purpose Spray

The Universal Cleaner is made with citric acid, salt and coconut-derived ingredients to clean surfaces while still being eco-friendly. It can be used on anything from steel and marble, to hardwood and porcelain. Easy!

Get the Safely Universal Cleaner from Walmart for only $6!

This Hand Cream

This amazing scented lotion will cure your dry hands and may even hydrate your nails as well! The moisturizer is made with vitamin E, coconut and almond oil and willow bark extracts to further soothe the skin. One happy shopper wrote, “I love the smell and the way it makes my hands feel.” Sold!

Get the Safely Hand Cream from Walmart for only $11!

This Scent Diffuser

Make your house smell fresh and clean with this scent diffuser! The box includes a plug-in and refill (which may last up to 100 days)! You can even adjust the top of the top of the diffuser to control how much scent comes out.

Get the Safely Scent Diffuser from Walmart for only$6!

This Handy Hand Sanitizer

Cleanse and nourish your hands with this sanitizer! Not only does it kill 99.9% of germs, it also hydrates the skin. It’s made with plant-based ingredients to moisturize — not strip your hands of essential oils.

Get the Safely Hand Sanitizer from Walmart for only $11!

This Adorable Hand Soap

This soap will smell fantastic as it leaves the skin soft and smooth. It’s made with ingredients including minerals, coconuts and naturally-derived alcohol from corn. One ecstatic customer commented, “AMAZING scent! One of the best smells ever! I originally discovered this by buying the multipurpose cleaning spray and immediately went out and bought the soap! It smells so good!” Okay, we officially get the picture now — and we’re ready to take a whiff!

Get the Safely Hand Soap from Walmart for only $6!

