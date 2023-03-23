Shop New Bras for Spring From Lively’s Limited-Time Sale — 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time for some serious spring cleaning. First up: our closet. We’re embarrassed to admit this, but we still have bras from our pre-pandemic push-up era. It’s time to ditch the designs from decades past and invest in some new undergarments! Nothing puts a spring in our step like a sexy and supportive bra.

If you’re looking for lingerie that offers comfy coverage, you should check out Lively! For a limited time, take 50% off a wide selection of styles on the site. We’re focused on bras right now, but you can also shop loungewear, swimwear and underwear. Cozy is key!

Below are seven of our favorite finds from these massive markdowns. These bras are raising the bar!

The Cross Back Bralette

Featuring an athletic-inspired band, soft fabric and cross-back straps, this comfy bralette is perfect for layering or lounging. “This is by far my favorite bra,” one customer declared. “It is beyond comfortable, almost feels like wearing nothing.”

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See It!

The Flex No-Wire Bra

Want a wireless bra with a flexible fit? This hybrid bra includes lightly padded foam cups, an adjustable band and convertible straps. According to one review, “This bra was absolutely amazing. I have never liked wearing anything but a sports bra but this one is so comfortable and I don’t even notice that I am wearing it. Definitely recommend.”

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See It!

The No-Wire Balconette Bra

Looking for a little lift with all-day comfort? This balconette bra gives you a slight push-up with light padding. “This *chef kiss* of a bra has saved the day,” one shopper proclaimed. “This is the first bra I’ve ever had where I don’t dread having to do the all-day tugging/readjusting. It holds everything where it needs to be, All-Day-Long. Fill your drawer with this bra.”

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See It!

The Crochet Lace Bralette

Don’t want to bother with a traditional bra? Try this lace bralette instead! “Comfort and sexiness wrapped up in this one bra,” one customer commented. “My favorite bra. Feels like I’m not wearing one.”

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See It!

The Seamless Racerback Bralette

This ribbed racerback bralette is part sports bra, part bralette and part crop top. “Super comfy bralette,” one shopper said. “Perfect for wanting some support, but still want to be comfortable.”

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See It!

The Smooth Lace T-Shirt Bra

This lace T-shirt bra stays smooth under clothing. One reviewer reported, “I have purchased the T-Shirt bra before and really like the bras…my favs! This new version with the soft lace, is even better! Really pretty and comfortable. You need this bra!”

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See It!

The No-Wire Nursing Bra

This buttery-soft bra contains a supportive inner sling for nursing. “I love this bra!” one shopper gushed. “It is nurse and pump-friendly, comfortable, and cute! I wore the no-wore bras pre-baby, and this bra fits and feels identical. Absolutely perfect!”

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!