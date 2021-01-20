Kristin Cavallari Calls This Her ‘No Hangover Wine’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wine is a glorious indulgence for people all over the world. It can be so relaxing to kick back after a long day with a glass (or two, or three) of wine, take in the warmth and chill out. The issue? The next day. Even if you barely felt any buzz, the hangover still manages to come on strong — bringing headaches, nausea, fatigue and dizziness directly to your doorstep. No, thank you!

No matter how much you enjoy wine, there isn’t much you can do about preventing and relieving those hangover symptoms. You could switch to another drink, but if you love your reds, whites, rosés or sparkling flutes of champagne, then you shouldn’t have to give them up. And maybe you don’t have to! Kristin Cavallari had totally given up on her beloved red wine because of her hangover headaches, but since starting her membership with Dry Farm Wines, everything has changed!

Cavallari recently posted on both her Instagram feed and Stories, expressing her love for Dry Farm Wines — and no, these were not sponsored ads! On her feed, she posted a photo giving her tumbler of wine a sweet smooch, calling her drink “wine worth kissing.” She continued in the caption, “I joined the @dryfarmwines club about a year ago and I’ve NEVER LOOKED BACK!” She proceeded to call it her “no hangover wine” and opened up a bottle in her Stories. It was a bottle of 2019 Brezza from Dolcetto d’Alba, if you were curious!

All of the wine offered from Dry Farm Wines is organic, all natural and additive-free. It’s lab-tested for purity and contains less than 0.15 grams of sugar per glass, making it friendly for both keto and paleo diets. It even has lower alcohol content, with less than 12.5% alc/vol. You can see why this has become such a feel-good wine subscription for so many!

If you’re a fan of reds like Cavallari, we obviously recommend you check out the red and white subscription, in which you can choose if you’d like one, the other or a mix of both. You can receive either six or 12 bottles per shipment, and that shipment can go out either monthly or every other month. It’s up to you! The wine is sourced from small farms around the world, handcrafted to perfection using all different grape varieties!

More of a rosé fan? There’s a separate subscription option for you, in which you can get three or six bottles either monthly, every other month or once every three months. Time to hit play on the classic “Jam (Turn It Up)” by Kim Kardashian and finally see what she was talking about when she sang “Rosé up in the air / Feeling good, feeling great”!

More of a bubbly buff? There’s a sparkling subscription as well with the same shipment options as the rosé, but you’ll instead receive “unique, rare European styles like Spanish Cava or Italian Prosecco”!

Dry Farm Wines also makes it so easy to gift either a one-time shipment or a temporary subscription to someone else. Any wine lover in your life would love you possibly even more for grabbing them a gift like this! And did we mention that everything ships free? Yeah, it’s time to pop that cork and party! Responsibly, of course.

