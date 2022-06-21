Kristin Cavallari Uses This $6 Toothpaste to Keep Her Smile Pearly White

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all wish we had a classic “movie star” smile, but it can be hard to obtain quick results in the chompers department. There are thousands of toothpastes and whitening products on the market, so how are we supposed to know which ones are worth trying? Enter Kristin Cavallari — who better to get advice from when it comes to pearly whites?

You can use whitening strips or similar products to get a superior smile, but regular bushing is incredibly important. We wanted to find out what the former reality TV star uses to maintain her glistening teeth, and we discovered that it’s a surprisingly affordable toothpaste that you can scoop up on Amazon!

Get the Schmidt’s Wondermint with Activated Charcoal Toothpaste for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Cavallari singled out Schmidt’s Wondermint as her go-to toothpaste for daily cleaning. “It’s a clean toothpaste, and it’s just the perfect minty flavor,” she said in an interview with Yahoo! — so naturally, we needed to know more about what makes this specific product stand out.

As Cavallari mentioned, this is an all-natural toothpaste which doesn’t use harsh chemicals to leave your teeth looking whiter. Instead, it’s infused with active charcoal, which is a popular ingredient that may be able to lift away stains to reveal brighter teeth. Shoppers also note that the taste is fresh and the texture is “pleasant,” which is important for some consumers when it comes to whitening toothpastes. Others may cause your teeth to feel a bit strange, but this one results in “feeling fresh and clean.” Sold!

We honestly couldn’t believe this toothpaste costs just $6, as it’s an incredibly affordable price for a celeb-endorsed product. But that’s just the beginning, because the $6 actually scores you two tubes of this elixir! That brings our current total to under $3 for each, which is an incredible deal. Shoppers claim that over time, their smiles have gotten noticeably more radiant, which even caught the attention of their dentists. At this price and quality, not to mention Cavallari’s coveted stamp of approval, this toothpaste is a must-have for the summer months — and beyond.

