If we ever don’t know what to wear one day, we turn to Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram. The former reality star has been inspiring Us since her Laguna Beach days, and her taste somehow becomes more impeccable every year. Whether we’re looking to wear something casual for a chill day or something nicer for an event, we know she’s going to deliver with some top-notch style ideas!

Cavallari is queen of the #OOTD mirror selfie, and one of her most recent Instagram Story snaps has stayed glued to our mind. We just about lost it when we realized the exact heeled sandals she was wearing in the pic were part of the Nordstrom Spring Sale!

Get the Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal in Cognac Patent (originally $100) for just $69 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

The exact brown patent shoes KC wore are a little over 30% off right now, but options even go up to 44% off at Nordstrom! There are five other available colorways, including metallic gold, black, hot pink, purple and a pair with clear straps. But wait! Zappos and Amazon have a few more available, including silver, rainbow snakeskin, grey, white and rhinestone!

These sandals feature three slender straps, including an elasticized slingback strap that loops around the heel. They have a 4¼” tapered heel and a square toe, and their patent material is synthetic, making them vegan-friendly!

In Cavallari’s selfie, she wore a plunging Nanushka vegan leather top, Frame leather pants and her pair of Gracey heels, all in earthy shades of brown. It was perfection for a night out, especially when accessorized with jewelry, but these heels are open to all kinds of looks. You can wear them to a wedding with a cocktail dress or longer gown, or more casually with jeans and a tank or maybe a denim jumpsuit.

We’d also love to see these heels with a blouse and mini skirt during the summer, or with flowy tulip shorts and a cami. They’d be wonderful with a wide leg jumpsuit too, or even with a faux-leather romper or T-shirt dress and oversized blazer. So many outfit ideas!

Not your style? Shop more Steve Madden here and explore the rest of the Nordstrom Spring Sale from now through April 18!

