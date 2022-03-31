Kristin Cavallari’s Go-To Eyeliner Reportedly Lasts Up to 36 Hours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we’re scrolling through our Instagram feeds and happen upon a candid shot from Kristin Cavallari, we wonder how she manages to remain looking gorgeous 24/7! We’re particularly obsessed with the soft natural glam she flaunts wherever she goes — whether it’s spending time at home or stepping out at a red carpet event.

It’s no surprise that her go-to makeup routine is super stripped down, and we needed to know what essentials she uses to create her effortless aesthetic. The focus is all on the eyes, and according to NewBeauty, the key to enhancing them is this incredible liner that stays put for hours!

Get the Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner for $21 at Ulta, also available on Amazon!

We’re talking about the Killer Liner from Too Faced, which can reportedly stay on for up to 36 hours without budging or smudging. This gel-based liner is also waterproof, which is ideal if you happen to get caught in the rain — or if you’re worried about it sweating off your eyes. With the summer coming up, we definitely need a liner like this one so that we can get in the pool or the ocean without worry!

On top of being waterproof, this liner is also transfer-resistant and doesn’t flake off. If you’ve ever accidentally smudged liner on your clothes, you know how irritating that can be — as it’s nearly impossible to get that type of stain completely washed out. But with this liner, that just won’t be as much of an issue. Score!

Get the Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner for $21 at Ulta, also available on Amazon!

We scoped out some of Cavallari’s red carpet looks and from what we can tell, she likely uses this liner on both the waterline and on the top lash to make her eyes pop and stand out. That combined with a natural bronzy eyeshadow look is all you need to re-create her go-to makeup when she’s getting all dolled up. We would recommend going for either the black, brown or grey shades — but this liner is also available in more colorful hues if you want to experiment with a bolder look!

See it: Get the Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner for $21 at Ulta, also available on Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Too Faced and shop all of the beauty products available at Ulta here and on Amazon here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!