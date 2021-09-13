Mandy Moore’s 5-Minute Makeup Routine Includes This Bronzing Powder

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever accidentally slept in or ran out of time in the morning and found yourself stressed, rushed and over it? Us too — which is why we have a quick makeup routine pretty much down to a science. When we only have a few minutes to complete a fast face beat, we know exactly what products we’re reaching for — but that doesn’t mean we aren’t open to changing things up!

We love getting our tips from the experts, including celebrities like Mandy Moore. She’s been in the entertainment industry for quite some time and has surely picked up a few pointers from top makeup artists along the way. The 37-year-old recently shared the products she uses to get ready in a pinch, including this clean bronzer from Ilia Beauty!

Get the NightLite Bronzing Powder for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

The This Is Us actress is clearly passionate about clean beauty, which she recently shared with her Instagram followers — and we noticed one of our favorite brands front and center. Ilia’s bestselling products are all incredible, but the one Moore singled out is their NightLite Bronzing Powder! This product may give you a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow all year round — even during the winter months. This is a talc-free powder, which is ideal if you have sensitive skin, as it’s particularly smooth.

Shoppers say that this product is “buildable,” so you can control how intense you want your bronzed look to appear. It’s also a matte powder that doesn’t have any type of shimmer, so it’s suitable for contouring as well! You can pick it up in four different shades, and there are helpful swatches so that you can figure out which one will work best for you.

Get the NightLite Bronzing Powder for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

If you’re just looking for a touch of bronze, dust this powder on the places where the sun naturally hits the face. If you want to contour or crave a more intense look, concentrate the powder with a thicker, more defined brush to carve out your cheekbones, jawline and temples. You can also use this bronzer as a quick eyeshadow, which is a handy pro-tip if you’re in a hurry!

When Moore showed Us that she can nail natural makeup in just five minutes with the help of this bronzer, we officially became convinced that we need to add it to our beauty arsenal ASAP. If we can show up to an event looking as fresh-faced as the actress, we’re here for it!

See it: Get the NightLite Bronzing Powder for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the makeup and skincare products available from Ilia Beauty!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!