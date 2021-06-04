This Plunging V-Neck Dress Looks So Much Like Kristin Cavallari’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are so ready to start making a statement with our clothing again — to wear something finally worthy of some new IG content! We adore our sweats and leggings, of course, but there are few better feelings than seeing yourself in a dress in the mirror and feeling like a goddess!

But here’s the question — what dress is going to evoke that feeling? For Us, it’s this one from Amazon. We found it after seeing Kristin Cavallari wearing something super similar, and now we’re completely obsessed!

Get the Haola Deep V-Neck Bodycon Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari posted a model-esque photo on her Instagram feed wearing an ultra-plunging V-neck dress in a neutral shade with heels on her feet and waves in her hair. She also posted a few IG Stories wearing the same dress, celebrating the success of Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty. And so we were off to recreate the look!

This Haola dress we found is a fantastic look-alike at a low price with so many stellar reviews. It’s a fitted mini dress with a surplice hem and that deep, deep V that plunges all the way down to the upper torso. There’s an exaggerated keyhole in back too that we can’t get enough of. Just below that is a zipper on the skirt section for an easy on and off!

Get the Haola Deep V-Neck Bodycon Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Coffee shade of this dress is a great pick if you’re looking to channel Cavallari closely, but there are plenty of other colors and patterns you can explore as well. Go for a hot red, a soft purple or a navy blue. You could also go for a snake print, a leopard print or one covered in glittery sparkles!

How you wear this Haola dress is up to you, but Cavallari has already provided you with one stunning idea. We could also see it with a pair of thigh-high boots to seriously elongate your legs. Whether you wear your hair up or down doesn’t matter — the neckline goes well with either. All you really have to worry about is grabbing your size while it’s in stock!

Get the Haola Deep V-Neck Bodycon Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Haola here and see more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!