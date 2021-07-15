Kyle Richards Loves This Amazon-Exclusive Sweatshirt — Still Available

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The wonderful chaos of shopping on Amazon Prime Day may be over for this year, but if you didn’t get everything you wanted (or are already building a new wish list), you don’t have to fret. Some top picks are still in stock!

One pick we wanted to highlight is an Amazon-exclusive sweatshirt from The Drop. If you’re looking for a lounge staple or simply a mega-cute piece for your casual wardrobe, look no further!

Get The Drop Women’s Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

One of the biggest fan of this sweatshirt is Real Housewives star Kyle Richards. She actually streamed live during Prime Day to reveal her favorite picks, from clothing to air fryers, and one of them was this exact piece, which she had with her.

“Remember, you know, when we were like, prime quarantine, and everybody wanted sweatpants and sweatshirts, and tie-dye is all a thing?” she said. “I wanted it so badly and I could not get my hands on it. It was like, the hottest thing out there. You just could not find them. So, anyway, so now we have here a sweatshirt. So soft, so cozy. I love the tie-dye, and my girls are just going to be stealing this from me.”

This is a crew-neck sweatshirt with long, raglan sleeves, the ribbed cuffs matching up with the ribbed hem, which hits right around the hips. The overall fit is relaxed and comfy, the cotton-blend fabric creating a lovely fleece on the inside. Richards owns the black and beige tie-dye version, but there are actually five other color options too, so if you’d prefer a blue or pink, perhaps, you’re in luck!

Now, what we love about this sweatshirt is that it’s just as cozy as you’d expect from a crew neck, but it so clearly stands out as an elevated version. This wasn’t solely made for hanging out at home or going to grab the mail from the mailbox. It needs to be seen! Grab some sneakers and try it with your favorite pair of jeans, or perhaps try something like faux-leather leggings and boots. You could even tuck the front into a mini or midi skirt and slip on some block-heeled sandals. We’re getting excited just thinking about all of the options!

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and check out other fashion hoodies and sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

