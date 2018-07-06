Makeup queen Kylie Jenner may mostly wear a ton of her own Kylie Cosmetics makeup on the regular, but she still fills up her makeup bag with a variety of different brands just like the rest of us. From her sister Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty brand to Chanel to Dior, Jenner uses a variety of brands to achieve her famous glow.

One of the products Jenner keeps in heavy rotation is the Dior Diorshow mascara, which she revealed during a YouTube makeup tutorial with Vogue. She uses the Dior Diorshow Black Out mascara and adds the rich “Kohl Black” shade to her top lashes to give them an extra pop. She even admits she breaks lash extension rules by applying the mascara, which usually frowns upon applying mascara over your faux lashes.

The waterproof mascara costs $29.50 and has proven to be a crowd favorite with a host of 4-star reviews from fans who say it “doesn’t budge” and “really dramatizes a smoky eye.” There’s no wonder it’s such a fave among shoppers and celebrities: the XXL brush coats every lash and adds texture on and between lashes for a super dramatic eye.

