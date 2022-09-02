5 Best Mattress and Mattress Topper Deals on Amazon for Labor Day Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re definitely filling up our cart with clothing and accessories for during Labor Day weekend, it’s also a fine time to make one of the big purchases you’ve been contemplating for a long while. For many people, that means a new mattress — or a new mattress topper!

Sleeping in pure comfort is always worth it to Us — and you’ll sleep even more peacefully knowing you saved some serious dough. Check out five of the best mattress and mattress topper deals on Amazon for Labor Day weekend below. We’re featuring the deals for full sizes, but click through to see the deals on other sizes as well. Shop now!

The Game-Changer

Casper is an industry leader when it comes to the mattress-in-a-box game. With zoned support, major airflow and resilient springs, this hybrid mattress is drawing in all types of sleepers. Back or hip pain? Check out this deal!

See it!

Get the Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, Full (originally $1,595) for just $1,355 at Amazon! Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Most Affordable Find

Zinus has a slew of affordable mattresses, but this one stood out for its comfort and value — and its astounding number of positive reviews! It’s made with gel and green tea-infused memory foam, creating a temperature-regulated sleep you’ll love if you’re prone to the dreaded night sweats!

See it!

Get the Zinus 10-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress (originally $259) for just $213 at Amazon! Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Pressure Relief Pick

This mattress is a great middle ground, price-wise. Its adaptive foam is nice for anyone looking for pressure relief, so if you’re a back or stomach sleeper, especially, we recommend checking it out. We definitely appreciate the open-cell cooling technology foam too!

See it!

Get the Tuft & Needle Original Full Mattress (originally $895) for just $716 at Amazon! Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Icon

When it comes to memory foam mattress toppers, you know Tempur-Pedic is topping everyone’s wish list. With three inches of foam and a washable cover, this topper is a fan-favorite for a reason. Don’t want to spring for a whole new mattress? This could be life-changing all on its own!

See it!

Get the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Medium Firm Mattress Topper (originally $299) for just $270 at Amazon! Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

For Cloud-Like Comfort

If you’re more into that pillowy-soft, cloud-like comfort, this topper is the way to go. It’s packed with down alternative fill for fluffy, softer-than-soft support. This makes it hypoallergenic too, which we know is an absolute must for many sleepers!

See it!

Get the Marine Moon Mattress Topper (originally $87) for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other mattress deals on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!