Why does styling our hair have to be such a Catch-22? Our hair is frizzy, unruly and damaged, so we use heat tools to style it — but those heat tools are just making it frizzier, unrulier and even more damaged. We’re stuck relying on solutions that are just problems in disguise!

We don’t want to have to splurge on a blowout every single time we want our hair to feel perfectly healthy and styled. We need to be able to create some of that magic all on our own, at home — every day. We’re not going to stop styling our hair, but maybe we can do something to actually heal it as we do so.

Lana Condor, most famous for starring in the To All the Boys film series, knows the struggle. You wouldn’t know it, but the actress deals with dry hair and has to stay on top of keeping it protected. Luckily, she spilled her secrets in a video for Harper’s Bazaar over the summer, demonstrating how she does her “everyday super sleek, straight hairstyle.”

“Something that is super important to myself and to [hairstylist Kat Thompson] is using a sort of heat protectant when you’re styling your hair,” Condor said to the camera. “My favorite heat protectant is the Oribe Invisible Defense. Clearly, it’s used,” she laughed, holding the bottle up to the camera to show its natural wear and tear.

She put her hair half up first to make sure she could coat every layer, and continued, “You guys, my hair goes through it. I use heat on it every day at work, and so this is a great product to make sure that I’m protecting the strands and keeping it healthy. But it’s really great because you can use it wet and dry.”

Condor also notes how she often reapplies it throughout the day if she’s shooting a scene that requires her hair to be curly, keeping it protected for any touch-ups. She finishes by spraying a little in her hands and then running them through her hair and focusing on the ends, “just to make sure”!

This “weightless mist” is formulated to protect hair from dryness, color fading and frizz, all while delivering gentle moisture. It claims to shield hair from thermal damage up to 450 degrees, but it also claims to protect against UV rays and pollution as well. Even if you don’t use hot tools, protection against the sun is important too!

With ingredients like the Oribe Signature Complex, plant-based collagen and a conditioning vitamin B blend, we can see why reviewers are saying this spray saved their hair. They say the “smell is amazing” too, which is always a bonus. It even comes in two sizes!

