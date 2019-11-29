This Serum Saved My Eyelashes After I Accidentally Cut Them Off





Just about everyone who knows me, knows I’ll try anything once. It’s the curse and blessing I’ve been born into and despite my many attempts, I cannot seem to outgrow it. I wear my badges of honor with pride and every experience has taught me something. Whether good or bad, I learned. The toughest lesson I taught myself? I will never master the art of at-home waxing.

Want to know what Mr. Miyagi got wrong in The Karate Kid? Wax on, wax off isn’t real. Well, at least it wasn’t for me. When testing out an at-home kit for the first time, the wax that was intended for my eyebrows ended up directly on my eyelashes. So, I did what any normal 14-year-old would do, who had limited internet use; I used scissors and cut them off.

Fast-forward about 10 years and I am walking proof that this eyelash serum doesn’t just grow lashes. It grows them back bigger and better than ever!

See it: Grab the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (originally $65) now 30% off, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

The GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is the product to use when looking to grow natural-looking lashes that are thicker, healthier and even fuller.

Long before it was crowned the Cosmopolitan 2019 Beauty Award winner or the Harper BAZAAR 2019 Anti-Aging Award winner, it was my winner. And yes just like all of the nearly 2,000 reviewers, I too was blown away. It’s the cult favorite blend that looks to all natural ingredients such as vitamins, antioxidant and even amino acids.

It’s the easy, safe and effective formula that looks to do things like enhance short or thinning lashes and claims to be ideal for restoring the appearance of brittle or damaged lashes. It’s even great for lashes that are completely gone.

The easy-to-use serum is designed much like eyeliner. Simply swipe it on making sure it is applied directly to our eyelids once daily in the evening before bed. It’s also recommended to let this serum dry for about 1-2 minutes before continuing on with any beauty or skin regimen.

See it: Grab the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (originally $65) now 30% off, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Users should expect to see results in four to six weeks with gradual use. For maximum results, it’s also recommended to use the entire bottle for a full three-month period and let the magic work itself out.

Now, I’m not alone in my feelings. Nearly 2,000 reviewers chimed in to say the hype is real too. Across the board, reviewers said their lashes appeared longer, thicker and fuller with regular use. One reviewer claimed that the results were so good, people thought their lashes were fake. I mean, could we ask for anything more?

The one reviewer who stood out? The one who credited patience as the true winner here. This reviewer said that little-by-little, they began to see results. Not only did their patience grow but their lashes did, too!

Honestly, I could write a book about all the reasons I love this serum. When looking for longer-than-life, bigger-and-better lashes? This serum is the one-and-only option. After all, I’m living proof.

See it: Grab the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (originally $65) now only $56, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional luxury makeup options also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!